How should Perfect Day launch a new brand in Asia?

MARKETING WORKS: Mid-level marketers at Campaign's training event competed to devise a plan for an upstart dairy brand to get noticed in a competitive market.

Growing concern over the ill environmental effects of agriculture, including conventional meat and dairy production, has spurred a range of upstarts to provide science-based alternatives that are less damaging. With consumer interested piqued about these new offerings, the market has gotten increasingly crowded and competitive, which encompasses everything from meat-substitutes to animal-free dairy options.

So how does an upstart brand make an impact in an increasingly crowded market? Contestants at last week's Marketing Works 2022—a two-day, hands-on learning experience for young professionals—were tasked with working on an upcoming brand launch into Asia from Perfect Day, an animal-free dairy protein company. 

The brand is seeking to identify a premium niche and make sure its product’s positioning is clear, with a carefully identified consumer segment.

“The programme and case study were designed to push delegate groups to deeply collaborate, and we saw a high calibre across the cohort who responded to each other’s provocations and were open to each other’s perspectives.,” said Jennifer Woollford, founder and director of Neon Leaders and chairperson for the event. “This contributed to quality strategic thinking, clear briefs and creative ideas.”

Chairperson: Jennifer Woolford, founder and director, Neon Leaders

Lead mentor: Andy Wilson, head of Sustainability, Ogilvy Asia, Ogilvy Consulting Asia

Mentors:

  • Andreas Krasser: CEO, Group Hong Kong
  • Danielle Panissa, APAC/ China marketing director, Havainas
  • Herbert Lam, head of Digital Marketing & Partnerships, Asia, Sun Life
  • Lyndon Morant, marketing director, Integrated Marketing Communications
    Colgate-Palmolive

Across two days of virtual interactions, teams thrashed out a viable creative strategy for the brand. Participants also got a leg-up from strategic sessions on briefs, strategy, creative development and reviewing creative work from judges.

“I believe we had diversity in terms of mentors and delegates, good inspiring presentations for Better Briefs and we really walked the talk on collaboration," said mentor Danielle Panissa, APAC/China marketing director with Havaianas. "Great open conversations across topics."

Danielle Panissa of Havaianas (left) working with the winning team


After brainstorming, deliberating and crystallising plans, the team of Xea Kho, communications and planning director with Red Fuse, Gloria Tang, digital director at Assembly, and Yuki Lai, brand manager at Carlsberg Brewery Hong Kong, were adjudged winners. “The winning team stood out in establishing specific and measurable objectives with a clear consumer target and expression of the key challenge, which led them to a compelling idea,” Woolford said.  

Panissa added that the team collaborated strongly, did a great "briefing before the briefing" distilling the strategy, and focused on addressing briefing objectives when working on the creative.

Woollford said MarketingWorks attracted an exceptional quality of mentors and speakers from the industry. “They were united in their passion and firm belief that strong collaboration between agencies and clients lies at the heart of developing better briefs and successful creative work; and that we’re [as an industry] losing focus on the appreciation and skill of collaboration,” she said.

MarketingWorks is designed for mid-level marketers and agency talents with five to eight years of experience, who are now in a managerial role and ideally have a working grasp of developing and managing marketing strategies and campaigns. 

Campaign Asia-Pacific

