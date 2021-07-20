Marketing Works 2021 opens for registration

Campaign is thrilled to launch registration for Marketing Works 2021, taking place virtually between 14 and 16 September.
Over the three days, Marketing Works will challenge future agency leaders and brand marketers to deliver effective strategies and creative plans against a real-life case study.
Attendees will receive access to world-class mentors as they develop skills focused on collaboration between clients and agencies. The agenda includes:
- Strategy and objectives
- Audience understanding and problem solving
- Briefing
- Creativity development
- Feedback
Secure your seat by July 30 at an early-bird rate.
Key dates
- Early-bird registration deadline: 6 pm, July 30
- Registration deadline: 6 pm, August 19
- Ice-breaking session: 5 pm to 6:30 pm, September 13
- Event date: 10 am to 5 pm, September 14 through 16
To learn more, please visit the Marketing Works 2021 website or reach out to:
Programme Enquiry
Zamir Khan
Group Head of Awards Events
Kaling Man
Senior Awards and Events Manager
Registration Enquiry
Arwen Ng
Senior Events Operation Manager
Partnership Opportunity
Gareth Scott
Commercial Director