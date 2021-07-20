Marketing Works 2021 opens for registration

Campaign is thrilled to launch registration for Marketing Works 2021, taking place virtually between 14 and 16 September.

Over the three days, Marketing Works will challenge future agency leaders and brand marketers to deliver effective strategies and creative plans against a real-life case study.

Attendees will receive access to world-class mentors as they develop skills focused on collaboration between clients and agencies. The agenda includes:

Strategy and objectives

Audience understanding and problem solving

Briefing

Creativity development

Feedback

Secure your seat by July 30 at an early-bird rate.

Key dates

Early-bird registration deadline: 6 pm, July 30

Registration deadline: 6 pm, August 19

Ice-breaking session: 5 pm to 6:30 pm, September 13

Event date: 10 am to 5 pm, September 14 through 16



To learn more, please visit the Marketing Works 2021 website or reach out to:

Programme Enquiry

Zamir Khan

Group Head of Awards Events

Kaling Man

Senior Awards and Events Manager

Registration Enquiry

Arwen Ng

Senior Events Operation Manager

Partnership Opportunity

Gareth Scott

Commercial Director