Marketing Works 2021 opens for registration

Unique three-day event offers brand and agency leaders of tomorrow a training programme based on a real-life case study alongside world-class mentors. Register now to secure the early-bird rate.

Campaign is thrilled to launch registration for Marketing Works 2021, taking place virtually between 14 and 16 September.

Over the three days, Marketing Works will challenge future agency leaders and brand marketers to deliver effective strategies and creative plans against a real-life case study.

Attendees will receive access to world-class mentors as they develop skills focused on collaboration between clients and agencies. The agenda includes: 

  • Strategy and objectives
  • Audience understanding and problem solving
  • Briefing       
  • Creativity development      
  • Feedback

Secure your seat by July 30 at an early-bird rate.

Key dates

  • Early-bird registration deadline: 6 pm, July 30
  • Registration deadline: 6 pm, August 19
  • Ice-breaking session: 5 pm to 6:30 pm, September 13
  • Event date: 10 am to 5 pm, September 14 through 16


To learn more, please visit the Marketing Works 2021 website or reach out to:

Programme Enquiry

Zamir Khan
Group Head of Awards Events

Kaling Man
Senior Awards and Events Manager

Registration Enquiry

Arwen Ng
Senior Events Operation Manager

Partnership Opportunity

Gareth Scott
Commercial Director

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

