Marketing Works 2021: Meet the mentors

Six leaders from across the region will provide mentorship during the three-day training programme, which is taking place virtually between 14 and 16 September.

Campaign Asia-Pacific has announced the full list of mentors that will provide expert guidance at Marketing Works 2021, a unique event taking place virtually between 14 and 16 September.

Over three days, Marketing Works will challenge future agency leaders and brand marketers to deliver effective strategies and creative plans against a real-life case study.

A panel of six inspiring leaders will mentor attendees as they develop skills focused on collaboration between clients and agencies.

The mentors are:

Andy Wilson, head of strategy, BBDO Asia, who is the lead mentor 

Andreas Krasser, CEO, DDB Group Hong Kong

Erica Kerner, SVP of marketing strategy and partnerships, One Championship

Herbert Lam, head of digital marketing and partnerships, Sun Life

Joanne Lao, CEO of Greater China, TBWA

Lyndon Morant, marketing director of integrated marketing communications, Colgate-Palmolive

The event will be chaired by Jennifer Woollford, founder and director of Neon Leaders.

Registration for Marketing Works 2021 kicked off in July. The deadline to register for the event is Thursday, August 19 at 6pm HK/SG.

After registering for the event, you will invited to attend an ice-breaking session at 5 pm to 6:30 pm on September 13.

Marketing Works 2021 will take place between 10am to 5pm, September 14 through 16.

The agenda includes: 

  • Strategy and objectives
  • Audience understanding and problem solving
  • Briefing       
  • Creativity development      
  • Feedback

To learn more, please visit the Marketing Works 2021 website or reach out to:

Programme Enquiry

Zamir Khan
Group Head of Awards Events

Kaling Man
Senior Awards and Events Manager

Registration Enquiry

Arwen Ng
Senior Events Operation Manager

Partnership Opportunity

Gareth Scott
Commercial Director

Campaign Asia-Pacific

