Marketing Works 2021: Meet the mentors

Campaign Asia-Pacific has announced the full list of mentors that will provide expert guidance at Marketing Works 2021, a unique event taking place virtually between 14 and 16 September.
Over three days, Marketing Works will challenge future agency leaders and brand marketers to deliver effective strategies and creative plans against a real-life case study.
A panel of six inspiring leaders will mentor attendees as they develop skills focused on collaboration between clients and agencies.
The mentors are:
Andy Wilson, head of strategy, BBDO Asia, who is the lead mentor
Andreas Krasser, CEO, DDB Group Hong Kong
Erica Kerner, SVP of marketing strategy and partnerships, One Championship
Herbert Lam, head of digital marketing and partnerships, Sun Life
Joanne Lao, CEO of Greater China, TBWA
Lyndon Morant, marketing director of integrated marketing communications, Colgate-Palmolive
The event will be chaired by Jennifer Woollford, founder and director of Neon Leaders.
Registration for Marketing Works 2021 kicked off in July. The deadline to register for the event is Thursday, August 19 at 6pm HK/SG.
After registering for the event, you will invited to attend an ice-breaking session at 5 pm to 6:30 pm on September 13.
Marketing Works 2021 will take place between 10am to 5pm, September 14 through 16.
The agenda includes:
- Strategy and objectives
- Audience understanding and problem solving
- Briefing
- Creativity development
- Feedback
To learn more, please visit the Marketing Works 2021 website or reach out to:
Programme Enquiry
Zamir Khan
Group Head of Awards Events
Kaling Man
Senior Awards and Events Manager
Registration Enquiry
Arwen Ng
Senior Events Operation Manager
Partnership Opportunity
Gareth Scott
Commercial Director