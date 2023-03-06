Marketing PR News
Ewan Larkin
21 hours ago

How 'distrust of corporate marketing' inspires Liquid Death's zany partnerships

A focus on defying expectations has helped the drink company climb the food chain in a crowded industry.

How 'distrust of corporate marketing' inspires Liquid Death's zany partnerships

Canned beverage brand Liquid Death’s “hatred” of marketing has inspired celebrity and influencer partnerships in recent years, according to VP of marketing Greg Fass. 

“We kind of have this deep distrust of corporate marketing,” Fass said. “Everything we put out needs to in some way make fun of marketing or be pure entertainment or comedy.”

Liquid Death looks for celebrities and potential brand ambassadors that embody its guiding principles. The result is content such as skateboards infused with Tony Hawk’s blood and a satirical 10-minute workout video with comedian Bert Kreischer

The company hasn’t slowed down in 2023. In late January, Liquid Death introduced its “most brutal ambassador ever:” the Godmother of Drumming Dorothea Taylor. Just this week, it debuted a line of iced tea products, accompanied by a group of heavy metal-playing grandmas. 

“We want to work with people that you think are unexpected for a brand called Liquid Death,” Frass said. “We just like to have fun with this perception of who [our] customer is; it’s not just tattooed metalheads, it’s gamers, moms and skateboarders. It really runs the gamut.” 

The brand also works with influencers, adopting the same playfulness in those efforts. Most recently, it tapped V FlowJoe Mele and Lili Hayes for support on TikTok for its iced tea launch. 

“Whether it’s content creator [work] or a feature length horror film that we produce ourselves, we take each piece of content just as seriously,” Frass added. 

Liquid Death’s unique strategy appears to be paying off. In October, the company was reported to be nearing $1 billion in valuation, and investor Peter Pham said it’s beginning to “lay the groundwork” for an IPO. 

Moxie Communications serves as Liquid Death’s PR AOR, managing media relations.

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Google elevates Sapna Chadha to VP of SEA and South Asia Frontier

1 Google elevates Sapna Chadha to VP of SEA and South Asia Frontier

Unfair game: Maybelline highlights toxic hatred faced by female gamers in esports

2 Unfair game: Maybelline highlights toxic hatred faced by female gamers in esports

Unilever ‘misstepped’ with initial purpose message, says head of comms

3 Unilever ‘misstepped’ with initial purpose message, says head of comms

AI generated art in advertising: Creative tool or creative replacement?

4 AI generated art in advertising: Creative tool or creative replacement?

See the Spikes Asia Awards 2023 shortlists

5 See the Spikes Asia Awards 2023 shortlists

David Tang exits DDB as Asia CEO

6 David Tang exits DDB as Asia CEO

Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

7 Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Move and win roundup: Week of February 20, 2023

9 Move and win roundup: Week of February 20, 2023

Go ahead, shop around, Aldi says

10 Go ahead, shop around, Aldi says

Related Articles

WE Digital to launch Towngas' new water product in China
Sep 16, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

WE Digital to launch Towngas' new water product in ...

ZenithOptimedia Beijing scoops media for Kun Lun Shan Mineral Water
Mar 8, 2011
Benjamin Li

ZenithOptimedia Beijing scoops media for Kun Lun ...

Publicis Guangzhou adds bottled water brand Dinghu to its portfolio
Oct 28, 2010
Jin Bo

Publicis Guangzhou adds bottled water brand Dinghu ...

Fixing a looming water crisis, one shorter shower at a time
May 16, 2022
Staff Reporters

Fixing a looming water crisis, one shorter shower ...

Just Published

Here are the Spikes Asia 2023 winners
8 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Here are the Spikes Asia 2023 winners

See all the 2023 gold, silver and bronze Spikes winners here. The Grand Prix and special awards will be announced Thursday, March 9th.

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Eva Liu, TCP
8 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Eva Liu, TCP

A seasoned PR elite, Liu believes strong story-telling is the most effective way to establish brand image, engage with consumers and drive top line results.

2023 Young Spikes winners announced
9 hours ago
Staff Reporters

2023 Young Spikes winners announced

Emerging talent competed for gold, silver and bronze Spikes in five categories: Digital, Media, Integrated, PR and Marketer.

Lack of women in boardrooms due partly to resistance, survey finds
10 hours ago
Shawn Lim

Lack of women in boardrooms due partly to resistance...

When will diversity get enough seats in the boardroom? Ahead of International Women’s Day, Campaign partnered with R3’s Women of the World network in a wide-ranging gender-disparity survey.