Alison Weissbrot
Jul 1, 2022

Here's Google's plan to to help advertisers manage rapidly evolving privacy regulation

David Temkin, senior director of product management, ads privacy and user trust at Google, who is leading the charge on preserving ad targeting and measurement while tracking restrictions loom, discusses these shifts.

Major changes are happening on the web as regulation reshapes the internet. Google will begin restricting the use of third-party cookies on Chrome next year, but is also working to preserve targeted advertising and measurement on the web in a privacy safe way. There have been a few iterations of tools within Google’s Privacy Sandbox, its umbrella for developing privacy-focused ad targeting and measurement products. But it's all still a work in progress. 

David Temkin, senior director of product management for ads privacy and user trust at Google, is leading the charge, working with the teams at Chrome and across the industry to allow advertisers to continue to access the tools they need to operate effectively while protecting user privacy. 

User privacy is becoming an increasingly important issue to U.S. consumers and advertisers alike, particularly in light of the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade last week, which raises concerns around women's privacy on the web.

Campaign US

