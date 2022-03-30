Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Havas spices up its creative offering

AGENCY REPORT CARD: The network's acquisition of creative hotshop BLKJ signals ambition. But with faraway regional oversight, can the network harness its assets to deliver at the level it should?

Havas spices up its creative offering

After a couple years of wrenching reorganisation, Havas finds itself without regional creative leadership but rather a system of 'villages' overseen from afar.

The early 2021 acquisition of Singapore's BLKJ, creating Havas BLKJ, signals a hope to make Singapore a creative centre of excellence on par with historic strongholds India and Australia. Another positive sign: The network seems to be taking DEI more seriously than in the past.

But areas of concern remain as we watch to see if Havas APAC can contribute on the level you'd expect from such dynamic markets.

How did we grade Havas Creative? Our full report with the overall grade—plus scores and a detailed analysis of the network's business performance; innovation; DEI and sustainability efforts; creativity and effectiveness; and management—is available only to Campaign members.

Become a Campaign Asia-Pacific member to get access to all the 2021 Agency Report Cards and much more.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

