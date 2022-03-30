Havas spices up its creative offering

After a couple years of wrenching reorganisation, Havas finds itself without regional creative leadership but rather a system of 'villages' overseen from afar.

The early 2021 acquisition of Singapore's BLKJ, creating Havas BLKJ, signals a hope to make Singapore a creative centre of excellence on par with historic strongholds India and Australia. Another positive sign: The network seems to be taking DEI more seriously than in the past.

But areas of concern remain as we watch to see if Havas APAC can contribute on the level you'd expect from such dynamic markets.

