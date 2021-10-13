Havas opens entertainment comms agency Organic in Australia

Havas Group has launched its entertainment communications agency Organic in Australia, representing its third regional base.

The Asia-Pacific arm has been named Organic Pacific and is headquartered in Havas Village Australia’s Sydney base, joining other brands Host/Havas, Havas Media, Red Havas and One Green Bean.

Organic Pacific will be led by Annabelle Gigliotti in her role as head of entertainment, who has joined from her former role as a senior publicist at Roadshow Films. Gigliotti will sit under Caragh Cook, the managing director of Organic, who is based in the agency's London HQ. Locally, she will report to Havas Group PR CEO Simone Gupta.

Organic offers publicity and social media services to content creators and distributors in film, television and gaming. Its services include local and international publicity; unit production publicity; corporate representation; film and television festival representation; digital activations; social media management; creative asset design and production; influencer strategy; event media management, event and experiential production and tour management services.

Organic Pacific is the third arm of the specialist communications agency, which operates a European headquarters in Kings Cross, London and a North American hub located in Los Angeles, California. With offices across three regions, Organic said it can now provide 24/7 international publicity services to its clients. To facilitate this, Gigliotti will work closely with managing partner Tristan Woods-Scawen and global SVP Kirsty Langsdale to connect the three continents.

Gigliotti said Organic Pacific will tap into the influx of international productions and increased funding for the entertainment sector in the Australian and New Zealand market over the past several years.

Gupta went on: "The Australian TV and film industry is experiencing an explosion of production and talent. Adding the Organic brand and Annabelle’s experience to the Havas Village of expertise is very exciting."

Organic’s clients include Apple TV+, Disney+, Lionsgate, Netflix, Studiocanal, Universal Pictures, Warner Bros, YouTube and YouTube Kids and more.