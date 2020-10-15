Harris Diamond to retire from McCann Worldgroup

McCann chairman and CEO Harris Diamond will retire at the end of the year, parent company IPG said Thursday (October 15).

He will be succeeded by McCann Worldgroup global COO Bill Kolb, who has been with the agency since 2000.

“Bill understands the business needs of our clients, across a range of industries, disciplines and geographies,” said IPG CEO Michael Roth in a statement. “Bill, along with the exceptional talent we have in place across the organization, gives me confidence that we will continue to build on the progress and success we’ve seen at Worldgroup.”

Diamond is a longtime IPG executive. He joined the group in 2001 as CEO of Weber Shandwick, and was previously CEO of IPG’s constituency management group before joining McCann in 2012.

Under his leadership McCann Worldgroup, which consists of agencies including UM, McCann and MRM//McCann, was one of the major growth drivers at IPG.

“After 35 years of building a PR business and leading several global marketing communications networks at IPG, it’s time for me to look at new horizons,” Diamond said in a statement. “I am proud of all that the McCann Worldgroup team has accomplished and pleased that Bill will take the reins of McCann and drive us forward.”

Prior to his role as COO, Kolb was global president of diversified agencies at McCann Worldgroup, driving the growth of the group’s data, technology, innovation and health practices across all of its agencies. Prior to that he was chairman and CEO of Chevrolet’s agency Commonwealth//McCann and MRM, and COO of Momentum Worldwide.

“Having been a part of McCann Worldgroup for over 20 years, I have seen the remarkable things our people are capable of, around the world, and could not be more honored to step into this role,” he said in a statement. “Working with the exceptional senior team that we have in place, I look forward to continuing to enhance McCann’s great legacy.”

IPG did not immediately respond to request for further comment.