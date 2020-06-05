harris diamond

Jun 5, 2020
Lindsay Stein

'As a company there is more that we must do internally and we will,' says McCann WorldGroup CEO to staff.

Mar 16, 2020
Michael Heusner

McCann Worldgroup leader Harris Diamond keeps team informed as COVID-19 continues to spread.

Sep 21, 2016
Matthew Miller

Setting the stage at Spikes, McCann's CEO outlines the global-local challenge facing creative leaders.

May 31, 2016
Atifa Silk

THE ATIFA SILK INTERVIEW: How a background in PR and politics helps the global chief of McCann Worldgroup steer the network towards a multi-platform future.

Feb 24, 2014
Jason Wincuinas

Fresh off an excursion to visit McCann’s APAC clients and offices, Harris Diamond and Charles Cadell expressed enthusiasm about the global economic climate, their agency’s momentum and an optimal business structure for maximizing agency effectiveness and growth.

Nov 23, 2012
Bob Willott

It's likely to take more than the dismissal of Nick Brien to rouse the network and inspire confidence among staff and clients

