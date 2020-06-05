harris diamond
McCann is closed today, to reflect on race
'As a company there is more that we must do internally and we will,' says McCann WorldGroup CEO to staff.
'We must keep McCann up and running,' says CEO in coronavirus policy for staff
McCann Worldgroup leader Harris Diamond keeps team informed as COVID-19 continues to spread.
The world is not flat: McCann's Diamond
Setting the stage at Spikes, McCann's CEO outlines the global-local challenge facing creative leaders.
Interview: Harris Diamond on how PR prepared him to lead McCann
THE ATIFA SILK INTERVIEW: How a background in PR and politics helps the global chief of McCann Worldgroup steer the network towards a multi-platform future.
Optimistic caution: McCann’s APAC and global leaders discuss growth
Fresh off an excursion to visit McCann’s APAC clients and offices, Harris Diamond and Charles Cadell expressed enthusiasm about the global economic climate, their agency’s momentum and an optimal business structure for maximizing agency effectiveness and growth.
How can embattled McCann get back on track?
It's likely to take more than the dismissal of Nick Brien to rouse the network and inspire confidence among staff and clients
