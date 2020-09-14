GroupM announces CEO change in Hong Kong

GroupM today announced that Caroline Chan will replace Melanie Lo as CEO in Hong Kong, effective January 1.

Lo has decided to step down from GroupM Hong Kong after eight years as CEO to pursue personal interests, the agency said. She will continue to support the office and ensure continuity during the transition period.

Chan was most recently the leader of Mindshare Hong Kong from 2017 to the end of 2019, before taking a career break to study at the beginning of this year. Prior to Mindshare, she led Maxus Hong Kong for four years from 2011 and then took up a regional leadership role in GroupM’s sports and entertainment division.

Patrick Xu, CEO of GroupM for Greater China and WPP China, expressed thanks to Lo. “We appreciate the foundation she has built for the next generation of leaders at GroupM Hong Kong and wish her the very best in her next chapter," he said. "I am delighted that she will support Caroline during the transition.”

He added that the Hong Kong office is a crucial regional hub. "I look forward to Caroline continuing to transform the office to be a greater business partner to clients across the region, and an inspiring place for our people in the new era,” he said.

Chan said her focus will be to inspire more outstanding works using data and technology, as well as enhancing synergy with China mainland and the global team. “I’d like to take the opportunity to personally thank Melanie for her leadership and friendship," she said. "I am honored to have been asked to take over the role. The media landscape is fast changing," She added.