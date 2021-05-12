Advertising News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Grey promotes Javier Campopiano to oversee creative across Europe and Asia

He will also take on a new role driving global creative output at parent company WPP.

Grey promotes Javier Campopiano to oversee creative across Europe and Asia

Javier Campopiano has been promoted to global creative partner at Grey, a new position responsible for overseeing the agency's creative work across Europe and Asia.

He will report to John Patroulis, worldwide chief creative officer of Grey. He will also take on a new role driving the creative output on a global assignment at WPP. Campopiano will work closely with Patroulis and Rob Reilly, WPP's global creative chief and work from the new Borderless Studio in Madrid.

Campopiano joined Grey in 2019 as chief creative officer Europe and global clients. Under his leadership, Grey has produced campaigns for Volvo, Pringles, Carlsberg and Procter & Gamble among others. His most feted work was the "It's a Tide Ad" campaign, the gaggle of faux ads in 2019.

"Javier is a deeply talented creative and leader," Grey's Patroulis said. "And this role takes great advantage of both. He was already impacting the work in London and on global clients, this will allow him to impact even more—from the work, to the talent, to the business itself."

Campopiano added that he was excited to work with the talent at WPP and is excited to push creativity to the next level. "I am proud of the work we've delivered to help solve our clients' business problems during this crazy pandemic and of the team who delivered it: it has brought us closer than ever and strengthened us as an organisation and as a creative community," he explained. 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

1 Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

2 Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

Jaguar Land Rover appoints Accenture to global marketing duties with Spark44

3 Jaguar Land Rover appoints Accenture to global marketing duties with Spark44

Hyundai reveals 2022 Tucson in biggest US launch ever

4 Hyundai reveals 2022 Tucson in biggest US launch ever

Creativity, bananas, and mouldy Whoppers

5 Creativity, bananas, and mouldy Whoppers

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

WPP refuses to pay final long-term bonuses to ex-CEO Sorrell in new clash

7 WPP refuses to pay final long-term bonuses to ex-CEO Sorrell in new clash

Software giant SAS launches biggest brand campaign in 20 years

8 Software giant SAS launches biggest brand campaign in 20 years

Campaign announces Global Agency of the Year winners

9 Campaign announces Global Agency of the Year winners

Unilever expands in-house capabilities as company becomes ‘match fit’

10 Unilever expands in-house capabilities as company becomes ‘match fit’

Related Articles

Adland worries about media targeting, not enough about creative, WPP CEO says
Advertising
Mar 22, 2021
Gideon Spanier

Adland worries about media targeting, not enough ...

MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together
Digital
Apr 25, 2021
Omar Oakes

MediaCom launches global division to bring creative ...

WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group
Advertising
Nov 12, 2020
Gideon Spanier

WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

Agency Report Card 2020: Grey
Advertising
Feb 9, 2021
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2020: Grey

Just Published

Forrester CMO pushes for tighter integration of sales, marketing and product teams
Marketing
1 hour ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Forrester CMO pushes for tighter integration of ...

Marketers need to tighten up oversight over all the touchpoints in the buying journey, which has increased from 17 to 27 on average during the pandemic, according to Shirley Macbeth.

Baby Shark doo doo doo doo doo. LG Styler doo doo doo doo doo
Advertising
2 hours ago
Ad Nut

Baby Shark doo doo doo doo doo. LG Styler doo doo ...

Smooth out doo doo doo doo doo. Bad smell doo doo doo doo doo. Shake it out doo doo doo doo doo. LG Styler! [Something is very wrong with Ad Nut.]

IAS explains ad verification in manga style
Advertising
4 hours ago
Staff Reporters

IAS explains ad verification in manga style

A young automobile-company exec learns how to mitigate brand risk and ad fraud in a free download from the ad-verification company.

L'Oreal opens omnichannel concept store in Shanghai
Marketing
4 hours ago
Staff Reporters

L'Oreal opens omnichannel concept store in Shanghai

Designed with AKQA, the store has a livestreaming set, face-scanning technology and personalised shopping via WeChat integration, as well as a chance to ride a bike through the streets of Paris.