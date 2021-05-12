Grey promotes Javier Campopiano to oversee creative across Europe and Asia

Javier Campopiano has been promoted to global creative partner at Grey, a new position responsible for overseeing the agency's creative work across Europe and Asia.

He will report to John Patroulis, worldwide chief creative officer of Grey. He will also take on a new role driving the creative output on a global assignment at WPP. Campopiano will work closely with Patroulis and Rob Reilly, WPP's global creative chief and work from the new Borderless Studio in Madrid.

Campopiano joined Grey in 2019 as chief creative officer Europe and global clients. Under his leadership, Grey has produced campaigns for Volvo, Pringles, Carlsberg and Procter & Gamble among others. His most feted work was the "It's a Tide Ad" campaign, the gaggle of faux ads in 2019.

"Javier is a deeply talented creative and leader," Grey's Patroulis said. "And this role takes great advantage of both. He was already impacting the work in London and on global clients, this will allow him to impact even more—from the work, to the talent, to the business itself."

Campopiano added that he was excited to work with the talent at WPP and is excited to push creativity to the next level. "I am proud of the work we've delivered to help solve our clients' business problems during this crazy pandemic and of the team who delivered it: it has brought us closer than ever and strengthened us as an organisation and as a creative community," he explained.