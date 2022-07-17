Grace Blue launches sports, media & entertainment practice

Global talent search firm Grace Blue, known for its marketing recruitment expertise, has opened a new sports, media and entertainment practice, appointing Tim Palmer to lead it from London as managing partner. Palmer is formerly the SVP of global recruitment for Endeavor, with two decades of related experience at executive search firms and leading in-house functions for broadcast (Sky), publishing (HarperCollins) and music (Universal Music) companies.

While Palmer will be based in London, the new practice will work closely with the APAC team to take advantage of growing opportunities. He has experience in directly running and overseeing senior searches for clients in Singapore, Hong Kong, China and Australia for agencies, licensing, media and sponsorship roles.

“By revenue, APAC is the largest region in media and entertainment with strong growth forecast across the category worldwide," said Juliet Timms, Co-Founder & Global CEO at Grace Blue. "This is the perfect moment to launch our new dedicated sports, media and entertainment practice and we’re excited that Tim is joining our business to help us make the very best of the opportunity.”

The search firm highlighted statistics noting sports media revenues across 14 markets in Asia Pacific are set to grow at 6% CAGR over 2021–2026 to reach US $9 billion. It also noted the positive effects of growing OTT demand and rising disposable income for entertainment in the region.

“Business models in the sports, media and entertainment category are having to radically adapt in response to huge changes in consumer behaviour brought about by new technologies and by the pandemic," said Grace Blue's APAC CEO, Helen Duffy.