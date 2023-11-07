Government issues advisory to social media platforms after Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued advisories to social media firms over 'deepfakes' and the resultant content, according to several media reports.

The advisory sent to social media companies states that the latter are legally obliged under IT Act 2000 and IT Rules 2021, to remove such content from their platforms within 24 hours.

This was issued after a video which apparently featured actor Rashmika Mandanna went viral. However, the original video was of a British influencer, Zara Patel.



Both, Mandanna and Patel, have responded to the issue with posts on social media.

I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online.



Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.… — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) November 6, 2023

After Bollywood actors, including Amitabh Bachchan, took to social media to raise concerns about this technology and its impact, Union Minister of State for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar took to X and stated that 'deepfakes are the latest and even more dangerous and damaging form of misinformation and need to be dealt with by (online) platforms'.

PM @narendramodi ji's Govt is committed to ensuring Safety and Trust of all DigitalNagriks using Internet



Under the IT rules notified in April, 2023 - it is a legal obligation for platforms to



➡️ensure no misinformation is posted by any user AND



➡️ensure that when reported by… https://t.co/IlLlKEOjtd — Rajeev Chandrasekhar ���� (@Rajeev_GoI) November 6, 2023

Earlier this year, the IT ministry had issued advisories to the chief compliance officers at social media platforms about the potential use of AI-generated deepfakes.