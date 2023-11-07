News Advertising Media Technology
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

Government issues advisory to social media platforms after Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video

Urges social media companies to remove such content from their platforms within 24 hours

Rashmika Mandanna (Left); Zara Patel (Right)
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued advisories to social media firms over 'deepfakes' and the resultant content, according to several media reports. 
 
The advisory sent to social media companies states that the latter are legally obliged under IT Act 2000 and IT Rules 2021, to remove such content from their platforms within 24 hours.
 
This was issued after a video which apparently featured actor Rashmika Mandanna went viral. However, the original video was of a British influencer, Zara Patel.

Both, Mandanna and Patel, have responded to the issue with posts on social media.
 
After Bollywood actors, including Amitabh Bachchan, took to social media to raise concerns about this technology and its impact, Union Minister of State for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar took to X and stated that 'deepfakes are the latest and even more dangerous and damaging form of misinformation and need to be dealt with by (online) platforms'.
 
 
 
Earlier this year, the IT ministry had issued advisories to the chief compliance officers at social media platforms about the potential use of AI-generated deepfakes. 
Source:
Campaign India

