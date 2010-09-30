indian advertising

Search
23 hours ago
Government issues advisory to social media platforms after Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video
Urges social media companies to remove such content from their platforms within 24 hours
Sep 30, 2010
Ravi Kiran moves on from Starcom Mediavest Group
Ravi Kiran, CEO for South Asia at Starcom MediaVest Group, is leaving the organisation at the end of the year.
Sep 1, 2010
VIDEO: BMB's Trevor Beattie, Andrew McGuinness in conversation with Campaign India
Trevor Beattie, Andrew McGuinness on BMB's India ambitions and why the BMB-Madison JV makes sense
