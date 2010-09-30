indian advertising

Government issues advisory to social media platforms after Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video
23 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Government issues advisory to social media platforms after Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video

Urges social media companies to remove such content from their platforms within 24 hours

Ravi Kiran moves on from Starcom Mediavest Group
Sep 30, 2010
Bindu Nair Maitra

Ravi Kiran moves on from Starcom Mediavest Group

Ravi Kiran, CEO for South Asia at Starcom MediaVest Group, is leaving the organisation at the end of the year.

VIDEO: BMB's Trevor Beattie, Andrew McGuinness in conversation with Campaign India
Sep 1, 2010
Bindu Nair Maitra

VIDEO: BMB's Trevor Beattie, Andrew McGuinness in conversation with Campaign India

Trevor Beattie, Andrew McGuinness on BMB's India ambitions and why the BMB-Madison JV makes sense

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Rob Mayhew slams Havas over Shell in mocking video

1 Rob Mayhew slams Havas over Shell in mocking video

Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023: The marcomms trailblazers making a difference

2 Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023: The marcomms trailblazers making a difference

WPP fires executive detained in Shanghai over bribery charges

3 WPP fires executive detained in Shanghai over bribery charges

How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

4 How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

WPP executive understood to be detained in Shanghai, GroupM office raided

5 WPP executive understood to be detained in Shanghai, GroupM office raided

Mark Read: We haven’t been slow to simplify WPP, we’re dealing with Sorrell’s ‘30 years of inactivity’

6 Mark Read: We haven’t been slow to simplify WPP, we’re dealing with Sorrell’s ‘30 years of inactivity’

Dentsu makes leadership changes, unveils global practice chiefs

7 Dentsu makes leadership changes, unveils global practice chiefs

WPP suffers surprise Q3 decline and plans US$120 million savings drive

8 WPP suffers surprise Q3 decline and plans US$120 million savings drive

VML merger: Lessons from DBS/POSB by Robin Nayak

9 VML merger: Lessons from DBS/POSB by Robin Nayak

New Unilever CEO downplays purpose and hikes adspend

10 New Unilever CEO downplays purpose and hikes adspend