Google unveils its first AI-powered search ad features

Google has launched its first of many Gemini integrations for Google Ads, with the platform’s “most capable” AI model now powering the tech giant’s new chatbot-style ‘conversational experience’.
As of today, beta access to the conversational experience has been fully rolled-out to advertisers in the US and UK, with a global roll-out to all English language advertisers coming over the next few weeks.
Shashi Thakur, VP & GM in Google Ads (Search Ads & Ads on Google Experiences), said in a blogpost: “It [the conversational experience] combines your expertise with Google AI.
“All you need to start is your website URL and Google AI will help you create optimised search campaigns by generating relevant ad content, including creatives (images, headlines, descriptions) and keywords.”
Advertisers retain full control over which assets are then deployed into the campaign and they have freedom to iterate or refine the generated content through the tool’s chat function.
Google said this new function stands to be helpful for both small and large businesses. For small businesses, the conversational experience helps scale creative and build high-performing campaigns more efficiently, while larger agencies may be more inclined to use the tool to quickly deploy and test campaign concepts before sharing them more broadly.
Thakur added: “As search becomes more visual, we’ve heard advertisers tell us that it can be challenging to create compelling images that drive performance. That’s why we designed the conversational experience to suggest images tailored to your campaign using generative AI and images from your landing page.”