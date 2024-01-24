Google unveils its first AI-powered search ad features

Google has launched its first of many Gemini integrations for Google Ads, with the platform’s “most capable” AI model now powering the tech giant’s new chatbot-style ‘conversational experience’.

As of today, beta access to the conversational experience has been fully rolled-out to advertisers in the US and UK, with a global roll-out to all English language advertisers coming over the next few weeks.

Shashi Thakur, VP & GM in Google Ads (Search Ads & Ads on Google Experiences), said in a blogpost: “It [the conversational experience] combines your expertise with Google AI.

“All you need to start is your website URL and Google AI will help you create optimised search campaigns by generating relevant ad content, including creatives (images, headlines, descriptions) and keywords.”