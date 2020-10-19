Digital Media News
Jessica Goodfellow
1 day ago

Google removes 3,000 YouTube channels linked to China spam network

Google has detailed how it has been "aggressively" dismantling a pro-Chinese cross-platform political spam network ahead of the upcoming US election.

Examples of YouTube videos removed.
Examples of YouTube videos removed.

Google between July and September removed 3,000 YouTube channels it said were operated by a spam network that sows pro-China sentiment and criticises countries such as the US.

The political spam network has been active since around August 2019, and was identified in September 2019 by social network analysis company Graphika. At the time, the network was using hijacked or fake accounts on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook to attack Hong Kong's pro-democracy protesters. Graphika dubbed the network 'Spamouflage Dragon', since it interspersed political messages with high volumes of spam-like content like animal, music and TikTok videos.

This year, the network has begun posting in English as well as Mandarin about current events in the US, such as the Black Lives Matter protests, the wildfires on the West Coast, and the US response to Covid-19.

As the US presidential election approaches, Google's Threat Analysis Group (TAG) has been "aggresively" identifying and removing accounts associated with the network to limit its influence.

It terminated 3,000 YouTube channels associated with the network over the third quarter of 2020, including 299 in July, 1,846 in August and 1,628 in September, according to TAG's Q3 Bulletin.

"As a result, this network hasn’t been able to build an audience," Shane Huntley, director of software engineering at Google's TAG wrote in a blog post published Friday (October 16).

Huntley said most of the videos its identifies as part of the China network have fewer than 10 views, and most of these views appear to come from related spam accounts rather than actual users. 

"So while this network has posted frequently, the majority of this content is spam and we haven’t seen it effectively reach an actual audience on YouTube," he wrote.

Huntley's blog detailed Google's preventative action against bad actors ahead of the November 3 election.

To date, TAG said it has not identified any "significant coordinated influence campaigns" targeting, or attempting to influence, US voters on Google's platforms.

It identified phishing attempts against the personal email accounts of staffers on the Biden and Trump campaigns by Chinese and Iranian APTs (Advanced Persistent Threats) respectively in June, but it "hasn’t seen any evidence of such attempts being successful", Huntley said.

The Iranian and the Chinese groups targeted campaign staffers’ personal emails with credential phishing emails and emails containing tracking links. In one example, attackers impersonated McAfee. The staffers would be prompted to install a legitimate version of McAfee anti-virus software from GitHub, while malware was simultaneously silently installed to the system.

The Covid-19 pandemic has also provided opportunities for fraudulent networks to spread malware, Google said. Earlier this year, it identified threat actors from China, Russia and Iran targeting pharmaceutical companies and researchers involved in vaccine development efforts. In September, multiple North Korea groups shifted their targeting towards Covid-19 researchers and pharmaceutical companies, including those based in South Korea. One campaign used URL shorteners and impersonated the target’s webmail portal in an attempt to harvest email credentials, Google said. In a separate campaign, attackers posed as recruiting professionals to lure targets into downloading malware, it added.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

1 Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

2 Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

3 40 Under 40 deadline extended to October 23

Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

4 Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

5 Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO

6 Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO

Havas Media Group launches global e-commerce practice

7 Havas Media Group launches global e-commerce practice

OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

8 OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

Here's how the iPhone slipped from luxury perch in China

9 Here's how the iPhone slipped from luxury perch in China

Philippines' top local brands

10 Philippines' top local brands

Related Articles

Google removes 2.3 billion bad ads in 2018
Advertising
Mar 14, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Google removes 2.3 billion bad ads in 2018

Australia gives tech platforms six months to develop misinformation code
Digital
Jun 26, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Australia gives tech platforms six months to ...

Ad revenue crumples, but YouTube shines in Q1 for Google's parent company, Alphabet
Advertising
Apr 29, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Ad revenue crumples, but YouTube shines in Q1 for ...

Twitter tests 'Birdwatch' misinformation reporting tool
Digital
Oct 5, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Twitter tests 'Birdwatch' misinformation reporting tool

Just Published

Trigger warning: This Hyundai ad is scary on purpose
Advertising
9 hours ago
Ad Nut

Trigger warning: This Hyundai ad is scary on purpose

AnalogFolk's campaign for the Australia launch of the i30 N-Line sedan sets a definite tone. If you can't bear to watch, the agency suggests, then this is not the car for you.

Consumers in key APAC markets demand more collective benefits from brands: Havas
Marketing
9 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Consumers in key APAC markets demand more collective...

During the pandemic, nearly two-thirds of consumers expect brands to innovate to look after their health and safety.

Seven questions leaders must ask to futureproof the agency model
Advertising
9 hours ago
Eileen Kiernan

Seven questions leaders must ask to futureproof the ...

Agencies can futureproof by embracing the now and the next with an open mind, while challenging legacy ways of working and understanding how to pivot quickly, writes the global CEO of UM.