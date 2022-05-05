Digital News
Shauna Lewis
1 day ago

Google blocked 3.4 billion ads and suspended 5.6 million accounts in 2021

The company also took action against Russian state-funded media.

Google blocked 3.4 billion ads and suspended 5.6 million accounts in 2021

Google blocked more than 3.4 billion ads in 2021, a 300 million increase on the number of ads it blocked in 2020.

The number of account-level suspensions also tripled between 2020 and 2021, from 1.7 million to 5.6 million accounts as the tech giant cracked down on making its ad services safer and preventing abuse.

Abusing the ad network was the top reason for blocking ads (867 million) in 2021. 

During a briefing, Brian Crowley, director, trust and safety at Google, gave examples of what abusing the ad network meant.

Crowley said such actions included circumventing the systems to prevent “badness” from being shown, unfair traffic advantages in which bad actors create multiple accounts to try to shell more than one ad at the same time, violating the webmaster systems that prevent spam, and malicious or unwanted software.

Ads related to healthcare and medicine (204 million) and trademarks (200 million) were the second- and third-most named reasons for blocking ads.

Google also took action against more than 1.6 billion pages and domains, with sexual content being the area that required the most enforcement (981 million), followed by dangerous or derogatory content (168 million) and weapons promotion and sales (114 million).

Crowley also issued a warning about cryptocurrency and said that Google saw a “sharp increase” in the number of ads promoting it.

He added: “We often see scammers trying to take advantage of people who are really just trying to learn, who want to learn about the products, the companies and just, indeed, what cryptocurrency is. 

“Bad actors had mimicked up-and-coming brands in the space attempting to convince unsuspecting users to provide personal information, such as payment details.”

The platform also reacted to Ukraine, blocking eight million ads related to the war, pausing ads from showing in Russia, ads from Russian-based advertisers and pausing monetisation of Russian state-funded media.

In March, Google also joined forces with the Advertising Standards Authority, alongside Meta, Amazon, Twitter and TikTok, to help expand the watchdog's powers online, with the participating organisations agreeing to raise awareness among brands of ad rules and to demand compliance from transgressors.

Earlier this year, the ASA upped the ante on its cryptocurrency clampdown when it issued an enforcement notice to more than 50 companies advertising cryptocurrencies, urging them to abide by ad rules or face bans and being reported to the Financial Conduct Authority. 

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

1 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

WPP to merge MediaCom and Essence in radical GroupM restructure

2 WPP to merge MediaCom and Essence in radical GroupM restructure

OMD hires Charlotte Lee from Mindshare as new APAC CEO

3 OMD hires Charlotte Lee from Mindshare as new APAC CEO

Boston Consulting Group picks Edelman's Russell Dubner as first global CCO

4 Boston Consulting Group picks Edelman's Russell Dubner as first global CCO

How are agencies managing the expat talent exodus?

5 How are agencies managing the expat talent exodus?

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

6 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Purpose, promise, and prevalence: Increasing brand awareness and authenticity

7 Purpose, promise, and prevalence: Increasing brand awareness and authenticity

Unilever will no longer market food and beverages to children

8 Unilever will no longer market food and beverages to children

UK ad watchdog bans Land Rover cliff-hanger ads

9 UK ad watchdog bans Land Rover cliff-hanger ads

Kyoko Matsushita named CEO of WPP Japan

10 Kyoko Matsushita named CEO of WPP Japan

Related Articles

Historical brand-safety tools no longer enough for today’s media planners
Digital
Apr 11, 2022
Marcus Pousette

Historical brand-safety tools no longer enough for ...

How Asian marketers can cope with ever-evolving threats to brand safety
Marketing
Mar 1, 2022

How Asian marketers can cope with ever-evolving ...

YouTube courts advertising on 'edgy' content after tightening brand safety
Digital
Nov 24, 2019
Omar Oakes

YouTube courts advertising on 'edgy' content after ...

Brand safety is a social media issue, and it always will be
Media
Jan 22, 2021
Andrew Tenzer

Brand safety is a social media issue, and it always ...

Just Published

Global forecast: Telco marketing and the rollout of 5G
Advertising
21 hours ago
Jyoti Rambhai

Global forecast: Telco marketing and the rollout of 5G

EXCLUSIVE RESEARCH: Telco companies across the region have been heavily investing in 5G. Campaign explores the repercussions on agency billings and broader marketing.

Flourishing channels present new opportunities for advertisers
Digital
22 hours ago
Iván Markman

Flourishing channels present new opportunities for ...

Recent advances in adtech have multiplied opportunities in this omnichannel landscape. Meanwhile, emerging channels can now be combined symbiotically to deliver integrated results, says Yahoo's chief business officer.

The Enero Group sells The Leading Edge and The Digital Edge
Advertising
22 hours ago
Staff Reporters

The Enero Group sells The Leading Edge and The ...

The network says the deal is part of an ongoing consolidation exercise, with more amalgamation in the offing.