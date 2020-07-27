trust
Brands aren't close to gaining consumer trust on data: Research
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Consumers trust no industries to properly handle their data, expect brands' use of data to be narrow and beneficial to them, and will punish brands that allow data breaches, according to new research from Dentsu Aegis Network.
Industry bodies revise guide to digital-ad practices
AANA, IAB and MFA's new document seeks to build trust in Australia's digital advertising ecosystem.
Millennials want brands to communicate more during COVID-19 crisis, study finds
Trust in government is low, but the jury is still out on how millennials view brands right now.
People around the world lack faith in governments amid crisis, McCann finds
The report finds that a lack of trust in government is a global issue.
The Trust Factor: Building brands with integrity and trust
Living in times of constant digital disruption and a dynamic media landscape, trust is a major force in building businesses, brands and bonds.
Earning trust in the new age of brand democracy
Less frequency and more meaning is what advertisers must strive for, according to Simon Murphy at Edelman Hong Kong.
