Brands aren't close to gaining consumer trust on data: Research
Jul 27, 2020
Staff Reporters

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Consumers trust no industries to properly handle their data, expect brands' use of data to be narrow and beneficial to them, and will punish brands that allow data breaches, according to new research from Dentsu Aegis Network.

Industry bodies revise guide to digital-ad practices
Jun 17, 2020
Staff Reporters

AANA, IAB and MFA's new document seeks to build trust in Australia's digital advertising ecosystem.

Millennials want brands to communicate more during COVID-19 crisis, study finds
Apr 2, 2020
Michael Heusner

Trust in government is low, but the jury is still out on how millennials view brands right now.

People around the world lack faith in governments amid crisis, McCann finds
Mar 27, 2020
Michael Heusner

The report finds that a lack of trust in government is a global issue.

Earning trust in the new age of brand democracy
Jul 1, 2019
Simon Murphy

Less frequency and more meaning is what advertisers must strive for, according to Simon Murphy at Edelman Hong Kong.

