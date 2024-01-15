Golf body the R&A hires ad agency to attract more women to the sport

The R&A has appointed VCCP its global strategy and creative partner.

In a competitive pitch supported by Ingenuity, the brief focused on encouraging more women and girls to take part in golf. The sports body governs golf outside the USA and Mexico.

There was no incumbent on the account.

In 2018, The R&A launched a Women in Golf Charter to make golf more accessible for women.

VCCP’s campaign is set to launch in the spring and the golf body is hoping to rid women of the concerns that are keeping them off the golf course, such as fear of judgment and not knowing where to start.

Andrew Peake, chief executive of VCCP, said The R&A had been at the “forefront” of golf’s worldwide development.

He added: “We’re really excited to work with such a forward-thinking organisation to increase inclusion and to change people’s perspective on golf, ultimately making sure that more women and girls worldwide can take part and discover a new passion.”