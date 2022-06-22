Media News
Alyona Uvarova Jessica Heygate
Jun 22, 2022

GARM sets guidelines on misinformation and monetising sensitive topics

Cross-industry initiative has expanded its guidelines around “harmful content” to demonetize misinformation online and help advertisers to navigate ad placements around sensitive content.

GARM sets guidelines on misinformation and monetising sensitive topics

The Global Alliance for the Responsible Media (GARM) is releasing guidelines to help the industry demonetise misinformation, control how media is placed around sensitive content, and establish brand safety requirements for the metaverse.

GARM revealed it would tackle these “critical challenges” during an event at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity on Tuesday.

The cross-industry initiative first released guidelines on harmful content in 2020, and is now expanding its definition to include misinformation. It first began working on adding misinformation as an additional content category in June 2021.

GARM defines misinformation as “the presence of verifiably false or willfully misleading content that is directly connected to user or societal harm.”

The alliance has previously said that creating consistent definitions for harmful content is “an imperative first step” toward tackling brand safety issues.

It is also introducing guidelines to demonetise misleading information online.

The danger of misinformation has been highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, as false information has put lives at risk.

Tech platforms have been attempting to stop the spread of misinformation online through a combination of content moderators and software. But a recent report published by GARM in May revealed that there is still room for improvement in taking action on misinformation.

The misinformation guidelines were created in collaboration with the European Commission and non-governmental partner organisations such as Consumers International, Reporters without Borders, ADL and NAACP.

GARM is also releasing standards for managing ad placements relative to “safe but sensitive content” such as content related to death, injury or military conflict. The standards will cover placements within News Feeds, Stories, in-stream video, in-stream audio, and display overlays. 

However, the standards do not currently cover placements within livestreams, which will require “further work” to define a minimum safety standard for monetisation, GARM said, due to the way in which the format is abused. A livestream of a recent mass shooting in the U.S. is just the latest example.

GARM also announced plans to publish brand safety principles for the metaverse, as members search for ethical advertising practices to implement in the emerging environment. The goal is to outline them before commercialisation starts in the metaverse. 

Marc Pritchard, chief brand officer of Procter & Gamble, a founding member of GARM, said the initiative has “achieved much in a short space of time” but “more still needs to be done”.

“Broadening definitions to include misinformation, introducing adjacency standards and a proactive approach to monetising the metaverse are important next steps in ensuring that our brands can safely reach the diverse consumers we serve,” he said.

GARM was launched by the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) during the Cannes festival in 2019 with the mission to demonetise harmful content such as hate speech, terrorism, bullying and misinformation, and establish standards on the use of personal data.

It was set up in the wake of a series of scandals related to how brands were placed next to illegal and extremist content on platforms such as Facebook and YouTube.

The organisation currently has 122 members, a mix of advertisers, agency holding companies, media platforms, ad tech companies and industry associations. 

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

3 Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

4 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

5 BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

6 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

7 Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

8 WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

9 Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

10 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Related Articles

India sets crypto and NFT advertising guidelines
Advertising
Feb 23, 2022
Campaign India Team

India sets crypto and NFT advertising guidelines

Pinterest unveils climate misinformation policy
Media
Apr 7, 2022
Eric Berger

Pinterest unveils climate misinformation policy

How brands in China are grappling with social media misinformation issues
Analysis
May 3, 2022
Minnie Wang

How brands in China are grappling with social media ...

Australia's media regulator to investigate how tech platforms handle misinformation
Digital
Mar 22, 2022
Jessica Goodfellow

Australia's media regulator to investigate how tech ...

Just Published

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as subscriber losses grow
Digital
15 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as ...

Streaming giant teases details of its advertising offering and why it chose to partner with Microsoft as it reports a loss of nearly 1 million subscribers in Q2.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo

With successful strategies to penetrate lower-tier cities, Wu confidently steers the boat for the retail brand in Greater China.

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's ...

After a short stint at the media measurement company, he replaces Ashish Bhasin and will oversee 11,600 people in 18 markets.

Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue remains flat
Advertising
17 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue ...

Growth projections slow as the holding company remains cautious in an unpredictable macroeconomic environment.