India sets crypto and NFT advertising guidelines
14 hours ago
Campaign India Team

India sets crypto and NFT advertising guidelines

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) aims to rule out the use of minors in these ads or the use of the word 'currency' among new guidelines applicable from April 1st, 2022.

