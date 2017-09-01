Search
14 hours ago
India sets crypto and NFT advertising guidelines
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) aims to rule out the use of minors in these ads or the use of the word 'currency' among new guidelines applicable from April 1st, 2022.
Sep 1, 2017
40 Under 40 2017: Deadline extended to September 8
The deadline for nominating your future leaders for our annual 40 Under 40 list has been extended to September 8.
Jul 20, 2017
KPIs vs standards: Mobile marketing in the new world
Proper standardised digital advertising guidelines don’t need to come at the expense of any stakeholders, says Rohit Dadwal of the APAC Mobile Marketing Association.
Aug 31, 2016
40 Under 40 2016: Deadline extended to September 5
Due to popular demand, we're extending our submission deadline for this editorial list until Monday, September 5.
