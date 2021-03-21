Marketing News
Diana Bradley
1 day ago

Garbage Pail Kids pulls ‘BTS Bruisers’ card amid surge in hate crimes against Asians

The card, released on Tuesday, depicted the Korean boy band with bruised faces.

Following backlash, Garbage Pail Kids has apologized and removed a sticker card portraying Korean boy band BTS with bruises. The trading card brand issued the apology as Asian-American communities in the U.S. are dealing with a rash of hate crimes.

“We hear and understand our consumers who are upset about the portrayal of BTS in our GPK Shammy Awards product and we apologize for including it,” The Topps Company, which produces Garbage Pail Kids, tweeted. “We have removed the BTS sticker card from the set, we have not printed any of the sticker cards, and it will not be available.”

The card was part of the 2021 Topps Garbage Pail Kids: The Shammy Awards satirical collectibles, poking fun at artists who won Grammys this year. It made fun of musicians including Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift.

BTS was satirised as “BTS Bruisers” on its card, which portrayed the bandmates’ faces covered in bruises in a game of Whack-A-Mole with the Grammy Award used as a hammer.

However, social media users said that Garbage Pail Kids took it too far with the BTS card, noting that it was particularly in bad taste due to surging hate crimes against Asians and Asian-Americans.

Source:
Campaign US

