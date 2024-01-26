From stuck to sizzle: How Ajinomoto turned a customer complaint into a culinary community

How do you turn a potential PR disaster into a golden opportunity for consumer engagement? You fry a new approach.

Or at least that's what a popular food company in Japan did recently, when faced with a PR predicament that could've resulted in brand perception disaster.

Ajinomoto, a Japanese food and chemical corporation founded in 1909, first gained widespread popularity for its invention and production of monosodium glutamate (MSG), a flavor enhancer that imparts umami, or savory taste, to a variety of dishes. Renowned for its commitment to enhancing food flavors, Ajinomoto extended its influence beyond MSG, producing a range of seasonings, sauces, and amino acids.

Today, the company has become a significant player in the frozen food market, offering an array of convenient products, including the popular Japanese dumplings known as gyozas. Marketed and sold as 'non-stick' gyozas that require no oil for cooking, the popular frozen items have been a cult hit not just in Japan, but globally since their introduction to markets in the region.

But when a customer posted on X (formerly Twitter) lamenting their gyozas got stuck on their fry pan without the use of oil and only water, the post soon evolved into a large-scale study to understand the variety of frying pans used by customers and their impact on cooking gyoza. The key was to look beyond the obvious: How do they improve not just the food so it lives up to its marketed promise, but also the entire culinary experience of cooking an Ajinomoto product?

The tweet that sparked the campaign

Rather than resorting to traditional corporate defenses, Ajinomoto opted for an unconventional approach by inviting the affected customer and others like them, to send in their pans for evaluation. They would then analyse not just the temperature, ingredients, cooking time and quality of their gyozas, but do so in a way where they could truly test the end-to-end viability of the cooking process. Customers loved their transparent approach. Soon, the response to the request surpassed expectations—with over 3,500 participants contributing to what can only be described as an impromptu community cook-off. All the 3500 pans that Ajinomoto received. Keita Katsumura, a spokesperson from Ajinomoto's PR team, shed light on the strategic underpinnings of this unique engagement. Instead of deflecting the issue, Katsumura shared why Ajinomoto embraced it, transforming a potential crisis into a collaborative effort. As a result, consumers transitioned from mere buyers to co-creators, sharing insights and tips on perfecting the art of gyoza cooking.

"We could have defensively said, 'It's your fault, not ours. Perhaps your cooking method is incorrect," essentially disconnecting the issue from our gyoza product. However, we took a more positive approach,' Katsumura tells Campaign.

"We responded with, 'Okay, we understand. We want to know what happened with your frying pan', and asked our customers to send their pans for investigation. The action of facing the facts and responding to the voices of consumers without embellishment (without posturing) was able to gain the empathy and surprise of the audience."