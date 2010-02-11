ajinomoto

From stuck to sizzle: How Ajinomoto turned a customer complaint into a culinary community
1 day ago
Shawn Lim

Faced with a frying pan faux pas, Japanese food giant Ajinomoto transformed a PR hiccup into a flavourful rendezvous—all while setting new standards in brand transparency. Campaign explores.

Ajinomoto retains Dentsu Media for TV in Thailand
Feb 11, 2010
David Blecken

BANGKOK - Ajinomoto, the Japanese foodstuffs producer, has retained Dentsu Media as agency of record for its TV planning and buying duties in Thailand.

