Staff Reporters
15 hours ago

Former P&G and Diageo marketer joins Sephora

Stuart La Brooy will join the beauty retail giant as VP of marketing in Southeast Asia and Oceania.

Stuart La Brooy
Stuart La Brooy

Sephora, the beauty and skincare brand owned by retail conglomerate Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH), has named Stuart La Brooy as its new VP of marketing in Southeast Asia and Oceania.

Prior to this, he was senior marketing director at Diageo where he led growth for brands including Johnnie Walker, Guinness, Tanqueray and Singleton. He also spent over a decade at P&G where he was digital and partnerships director for SK-II.

In his new role based in Singapore, La Brooy will lead a team across marketing, customer loyalty, and brand and will report to Sarah Boyd, managing director of Southeast Asia and Oceania. He will also join the strategic committee for the region.

La Brooy said in a statement: “Sephora has been disrupting the beauty industry since day one, is a strong advocate of diversity, equity and inclusion, and is known for deploying advanced marketing technologies and analytics to deliver a seamless customer experience across its e-commerce sites, digital platforms and stores.”

Sephora is currently doubling down on its omni-channel retail strategy across 36 markets.

