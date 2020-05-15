sephora

Publicis Groupe wins Sephora NA media duties worth more than $200m
May 15, 2020
Oliver McAteer

Publicis Groupe wins Sephora NA media duties worth more than $200m

The account will be led by Digitas and is believed to be powered by Epsilon.

Giving physical retail a facelift: 5 lessons from beauty
Oct 23, 2019
Emily Cheng

Giving physical retail a facelift: 5 lessons from beauty

A sector focused on physical beauty is also focused on deriving greater value from physical stores. A brand and experience strategist with Fitch Hong Kong explains what beauty brands are doing right.

Audi and Sephora on fusing digital and retail: Adobe Summit
Mar 26, 2014
Emily Tan

Audi and Sephora on fusing digital and retail: Adobe Summit

SALT LAKE CITY – Retailers can no longer afford to relegate IT to the back office because customers now expect a seamless online and offline experience, said Julie Bornstein EVP, chief marketing and digital officer Sephora in the Adobe Summit's opening keynote.

BBH China awarded Sephora business
Apr 26, 2013
Staff

BBH China awarded Sephora business

SHANGHAI - BBH was recently awarded the business for beauty retailer Sephora in China.

