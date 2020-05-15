sephora
Publicis Groupe wins Sephora NA media duties worth more than $200m
The account will be led by Digitas and is believed to be powered by Epsilon.
Giving physical retail a facelift: 5 lessons from beauty
A sector focused on physical beauty is also focused on deriving greater value from physical stores. A brand and experience strategist with Fitch Hong Kong explains what beauty brands are doing right.
Audi and Sephora on fusing digital and retail: Adobe Summit
SALT LAKE CITY – Retailers can no longer afford to relegate IT to the back office because customers now expect a seamless online and offline experience, said Julie Bornstein EVP, chief marketing and digital officer Sephora in the Adobe Summit's opening keynote.
BBH China awarded Sephora business
SHANGHAI - BBH was recently awarded the business for beauty retailer Sephora in China.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins