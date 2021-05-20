Finn Partners buys back minority investment from Stagwell Group

The Stagwell Group has sold its minority investment of Finn Partners back to the agency and the two companies have separated amicably, according to a statement from Finn Partners.

Stagwell made a minority investment in the agency in 2017, as a way to fuel the firm's expansion into new geographies and industry sectors, Finn Partners CEO and founding partner Peter Finn told PRWeek in a previous interview.

"Since that time, Finn has almost doubled in size, and I am grateful to Mark Penn [president and managing partner of The Stagwell Group] and his team for their support in making this possible,” Finn said.

As part of the deal, Finn Partners sold its stake in Wye Communications, which was established as a jointly-owned conflict shop for both Finn Partners and Stagwell clients.