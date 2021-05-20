PR News
Aleda Stam
21 hours ago

Finn Partners buys back minority investment from Stagwell Group

Finn Partners sold its stake in Wye Communications as part of the deal.

L-R: Mark Penn and Peter Finn.
L-R: Mark Penn and Peter Finn.

The Stagwell Group has sold its minority investment of Finn Partners back to the agency and the two companies have separated amicably, according to a statement from Finn Partners.  

Stagwell made a minority investment in the agency in 2017, as a way to fuel the firm's expansion into new geographies and industry sectors, Finn Partners CEO and founding partner Peter Finn told PRWeek in a previous interview.

"Since that time, Finn has almost doubled in size, and I am grateful to Mark Penn [president and managing partner of The Stagwell Group] and his team for their support in making this possible,” Finn said. 

As part of the deal, Finn Partners sold its stake in Wye Communications, which was established as a jointly-owned conflict shop for both Finn Partners and Stagwell clients. 

“We were glad to partner with Finn Partners over the last several years,” a spokesperson from Stagwell Group told PRWeek via email. “Finn Partners nearly doubled in size during the course of the partnership, and we’re excited for their future success.”

Stagwell, which also owns SKDKnickerbocker, Sloane & Co, Allison + Partners, Hunter and KWT Global, is in the process of merging with MDC Partners. MDC's board approved the transaction in December 2020. 

Finn Partners' global revenue dropped 9% in 2020 to $108 million, according to PRWeek's Agency Business Report

 

 

 

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Droga5 launches in Asia with new Tokyo office

1 Droga5 launches in Asia with new Tokyo office

Jaguar Land Rover appoints Accenture to global marketing duties with Spark44

2 Jaguar Land Rover appoints Accenture to global marketing duties with Spark44

Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

3 Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

Software giant SAS launches biggest brand campaign in 20 years

4 Software giant SAS launches biggest brand campaign in 20 years

Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

5 Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

How Giant gives the people what they want: $16 million in savings

6 How Giant gives the people what they want: $16 million in savings

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Breaking down the post-cookie solutions: Unified ID 2.0

8 Breaking down the post-cookie solutions: Unified ID 2.0

Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

9 Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

Hyundai reveals 2022 Tucson in biggest US launch ever

10 Hyundai reveals 2022 Tucson in biggest US launch ever

Related Articles

Q&A: Peter Finn on Finn Partners' expansion into APAC
PR
Jun 21, 2017
Babar Khan Javed

Q&A: Peter Finn on Finn Partners' expansion into APAC

MDC Partners, Stagwell reach agreement to combine
PR
Dec 22, 2020
Frank Washkuch

MDC Partners, Stagwell reach agreement to combine

MDC’s Mark Penn: “CMOs are in ‘get back to business’ mode”
Advertising
Mar 3, 2021
Diana Bradley

MDC’s Mark Penn: “CMOs are in ‘get back to ...

Finn Partners acquires Singapore-based Ying Communications
PR
Apr 5, 2017
Diana Bradley

Finn Partners acquires Singapore-based Ying ...

Just Published

What does a ‘diverse’ typeface look like?
Advertising
7 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

What does a ‘diverse’ typeface look like?

Content agency Distillery has developed a new typeface in collaboration with hundreds of creatives around the world.

Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Professionals
News
8 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable ...

A jury of tech leaders has named 10 individuals as the Most Valuable Professionals in technology in Asia-Pacific.

Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Products
Digital
8 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Products

A jury of tech leaders has selected 10 business innovations as the Most Valuable Products in technology in Asia-Pacific.

Tech MVP 2021: Philip Coetzee, Xandr
Digital
8 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Tech MVP 2021: Philip Coetzee, Xandr

MOST VALUABLE PROFESSIONAL: Philip Coetzee is passionate about solving systemic problems in adtech and his latest development work has far-reaching benefits. His work elevating the industry extends into mentorship and people development, too.