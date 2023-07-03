Advertising Climate Action Net Zero The Information Analysis Carbon Reporting Climate Action Partnerships
Jennifer Small
7 hours ago

'Final warning': turning adland's climate pledges into action

Campaign delves into what action the advertising industry is taking to avert environmental disaster.

After decades of ominous reports and advice, whether any of us actually deserve a final warning is possibly a moot point, but when scientists from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued

Nice choice! This is premium content.

Sign in or join our subscription tier, The Information, today.

The Information

Why Subscribe?

  • Unlimited access to Campaign Asia-Pacific content* including its archive of 70,000+ articles. No monthly limits!
  • Premium member-only articles & analysis
  • Campaign’s annual APAC Agency Report Cards
  • Premium discount for Campaign event tickets
Join Now
Sign in

or call +852 2122 5222
or email [email protected]

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

1 Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

YouTube reportedly tests new in-app and in-site gaming

2 YouTube reportedly tests new in-app and in-site gaming

Prolonged protests put Reddit at crossroads with ad revenue

3 Prolonged protests put Reddit at crossroads with ad revenue

Google misleads advertisers, violating standards, says video ad research report

4 Google misleads advertisers, violating standards, says video ad research report

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

5 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

APAC agencies win Titanium and Glass Grand Prix at Cannes Lions

6 APAC agencies win Titanium and Glass Grand Prix at Cannes Lions

All the ways Shein’s influencer tour went wrong

7 All the ways Shein’s influencer tour went wrong

Cathay Pacific romances travelers with food in new global campaign

8 Cathay Pacific romances travelers with food in new global campaign

Top independent health agency opens in APAC

9 Top independent health agency opens in APAC

Move and win roundup: Week of June 19, 2023

10 Move and win roundup: Week of June 19, 2023

Related Articles

Ad industry must fix gap between intent and action on climate
Jun 7, 2023
Stephan Loerke

Ad industry must fix gap between intent and action ...

UK brands and marketers take a stand on climate disinformation
Nov 16, 2022
Daniel Farey-Jones

UK brands and marketers take a stand on climate ...

Sustainability and brand success go hand in hand
Jul 9, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Sustainability and brand success go hand in hand

Brandalism hijacks billboards to criticise airline ads in climate protest
Sep 23, 2022
Imogen Watson

Brandalism hijacks billboards to criticise airline ...

Just Published

Bang & Olufsen invites music lovers to 'see themselves in sound'
6 hours ago
Charlotte Rawlings

Bang & Olufsen invites music lovers to 'see ...

The campaign was created by Hello Monday/Dept.

SEC Newgate to get new majority owner in $100 million deal
6 hours ago
John Harrington

SEC Newgate to get new majority owner in $100 ...

The investment from global alternative investment firm Investcorp values the comms business at more than $250 million and will fuel expansion, including in APAC.

ANA’s programmatic transparency study: time for an industry overhaul?
7 hours ago
Rhys Williams

ANA’s programmatic transparency study: time for an ...

An independent agency leader in the UK takes us through ANA's latest study and what advertisers can do.