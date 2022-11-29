Digital Marketing News
Nikita Mishra
Nov 29, 2022

Fidelity International taps Richa Goswami as group CMO

In a newly created role, Goswami will lead the firm’s global marketing teams from Asia.

Richa Goswami
Richa Goswani, who announced her departure as HSBC’s chief customer and marketing officer for wealth and personal banking business on October 17, will join Fidelity International (FIL) in a newly minted role as their group CMO. The role comes into effect from December 5.

As a part of her remit, Goswami will oversee Fidelity’s brand and data-driven marketing activity across more than 25 global locations, and enhance the marketing effort across the firm’s two global businesses—Investment Solutions and Services (ISS) and Workplace and Personal Financial Health (WPFH).

Goswami will continue to be based in Singapore and report to Fidelity International’s chief executive, Anne Richards.

Commenting on the appointment, Goswami tells Campaign: “I am excited to join Fidelity International as the firm’s first ever group CMO. Fidelity International is an incredible, purpose-led brand and I can’t wait to embark on a journey to create positive impact for both our clients and communities.”

Meanwhile Anne Richards, chief executive at FIL added: “This important new senior role will provide leadership to our already successful and extensive global marketing team. Richa will work closely with our business channel and local marketing colleagues, bringing her extensive experience of brand development, digital transformation and customer proposition development to the fore.”

Prior to HSBC, Goswami has held senior marketing roles at Johnson & Johnson and Standard Chartered. In 2019 she was voted as one of the top five global marketeers by the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) and in 2022, she was the only CMO in the financial services industry to be inducted into WFA’s Forbes CMO Hall of Fame. She has also won six awards at Cannes Lions for creativity in marketing.

Campaign Asia-Pacific

