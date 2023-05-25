Media News
Shauna Lewis
3 days ago

Fidelity International appoints global media agency

Appointment follows a four-way competitive pitch.

Fidelity International's Richa Goswami: chief marketing officer says appointment will “drive greater consistency”
Fidelity International's Richa Goswami: chief marketing officer says appointment will “drive greater consistency”

Fidelity International has appointed UM as its global media agency following a competitive pitch process supported by The Aperto Partnership.

The Interpublic agency will lead on media strategy, planning and buying, online and offline for the financial services company.

Campaign initially reported on the review in March. It was understood that UK incumbent Wavemaker repitched for the account, as well as Local Planet and a team-up between OMD and Ptarmigan.

In its new role, UM will provide centralised strategy and support, with market and regional teams rolling out local delivery.

Richa Goswami, chief marketing officer at Fidelity, said the UM appointment will “drive greater consistency and alignment” across markets and preserve “local insight and delivery”.

She added: “We also look forward to leveraging UM’s proven capability in reaching B2B and B2C audiences and in better utilising data to deliver personalised experiences.”

The agreement excludes Japan, South Korea and Canada. It also does not affect Fidelity Investments’ activity in the US.

Susan Kingston-Brown, chief executive of UM International, said: “We’re delighted to start this new partnership with Fidelity International as they look to strengthen their data capabilities and brand identity in key global markets.”

On the creative side, Fidelity works with Grey London in the UK. The agency was appointed in 2015 and took over from incumbent Saatchi Masius (now Saatchi & Saatchi Pro).

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

1 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Cathay Pacific faces Chinese social media backlash after blanket incident

2 Cathay Pacific faces Chinese social media backlash after blanket incident

Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience

3 Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience

Campaign Global Agency of the Year Awards: Winners revealed

4 Campaign Global Agency of the Year Awards: Winners revealed

Beyond ChatGPT: What's next for AI and the marketing industry?

5 Beyond ChatGPT: What's next for AI and the marketing industry?

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart

6 Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

7 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Campaign360: Highlights

8 Campaign360: Highlights

Singapore campaign encourages more people to naturally identify as caregivers

9 Singapore campaign encourages more people to naturally identify as caregivers

PR Awards Asia-Pacific 2023: Shortlist revealed

10 PR Awards Asia-Pacific 2023: Shortlist revealed

Related Articles

Fidelity International taps Richa Goswami as group CMO
Nov 29, 2022
Nikita Mishra

Fidelity International taps Richa Goswami as group CMO

Richa Goswami leaves HSBC
Oct 17, 2022
Nikita Mishra

Richa Goswami leaves HSBC

Pride without pandering: HSBC’s Richa Goswami on purpose and 'pink-washing'
Jul 5, 2022
Nikita Mishra

Pride without pandering: HSBC’s Richa Goswami on ...

UM China CEO and Mediabrands China COO exit
May 23, 2023
Minnie Wang

UM China CEO and Mediabrands China COO exit

Just Published

Influencer marketing is 'magic and science', says Dove comms boss
3 hours ago
Elizabeth Wiredu

Influencer marketing is 'magic and science', says ...

Brands who use influencers must focus on the ‘magic and science’, PRWeek’s Influencer360 conference heard.

Twitter has a place in presidential campaigns - just not launching them
3 hours ago
Ewan Larkin

Twitter has a place in presidential campaigns - ...

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ campaign kickoff on Twitter was a bust for several reasons. But the platform is useful to campaigns in other ways.

Carlsberg shortlists three agencies for global media account
3 hours ago
Shauna Lewis

Carlsberg shortlists three agencies for global ...

IPG's Initiative was appointed in 2017, replacing OMD.

Goafest 2023: Leo Burnett bags major accolades
3 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Goafest 2023: Leo Burnett bags major accolades

The Publicis agency has won big in creative, digital and branded entertainment categories.