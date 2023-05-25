Fidelity International appoints global media agency

Fidelity International has appointed UM as its global media agency following a competitive pitch process supported by The Aperto Partnership.

The Interpublic agency will lead on media strategy, planning and buying, online and offline for the financial services company.

Campaign initially reported on the review in March. It was understood that UK incumbent Wavemaker repitched for the account, as well as Local Planet and a team-up between OMD and Ptarmigan.

In its new role, UM will provide centralised strategy and support, with market and regional teams rolling out local delivery.

Richa Goswami, chief marketing officer at Fidelity, said the UM appointment will “drive greater consistency and alignment” across markets and preserve “local insight and delivery”.

She added: “We also look forward to leveraging UM’s proven capability in reaching B2B and B2C audiences and in better utilising data to deliver personalised experiences.”

The agreement excludes Japan, South Korea and Canada. It also does not affect Fidelity Investments’ activity in the US.

Susan Kingston-Brown, chief executive of UM International, said: “We’re delighted to start this new partnership with Fidelity International as they look to strengthen their data capabilities and brand identity in key global markets.”

On the creative side, Fidelity works with Grey London in the UK. The agency was appointed in 2015 and took over from incumbent Saatchi Masius (now Saatchi & Saatchi Pro).