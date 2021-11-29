Marketing News
Sabrina Sanchez
23 hours ago

Famed street and menswear designer Virgil Abloh dies at 41

The cofounder of “Off-White” and artistic director at Louis Vuitton died from cancer on Sunday.

Famed street and menswear designer Virgil Abloh dies at 41

Virgil Abloh, co-founder and CEO of streetwear label Off-White and menswear artistic director at Louis Vuitton, died on Sunday, according to a verified Instagram post. He was 41. 

According to the post, Abloh passed after a two-year battle with a rare form of heart cancer called cardiac angiosarcoma. He is survived by his wife Shannon Abloh, children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh and his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh. 

“He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture,” the Instagram post read. “Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered. 

“Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design. He often said, ‘Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,’ believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations,” the post continued. 

Following the news, Abloh’s bespoke label Off-White dedicated its website homepage to the design and responded on social media.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Off-White™ (@off____white)

Louis Vuitton’s CEO, Bernard Arnault said in a statement: “We are all shocked by this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer and a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow and we are all thinking of his loved ones on the passing of their husband, father, brother, son and friend.” 

Making history as Louis Vuitton’s first Black artistic director in 2018, Abloh set new standards in art and fashion from the start of his career. 

Starting in 2009 as an intern at Fendi in Rome, Abloh catapulted into the world of luxury alongside music and fashion artist Kanye West, who named him creative director of his creative agency, Donda, in 2010.

There he designed award-winning album covers and other work for West, including the cover for Grammy-award winning album “Watch the Throne,” which West created with rapper Jay-Z.

He then founded Pyrex Vision in 2011, a streetwear label that added a twist to high end fashion. It would later rebrand as Off-White, the bespoke streetwear brand that would shape Abloh’s legacy as a star fashion collaborator. 

Among partnerships with brands such as Ikea, Jimmy Choo, Moncler, Warby Parker, Sunglass Hut, Converse and Dr. Martens, one of Abloh's most notable collaborations is his contribution to footwear through numerous releases with Nike. 

Off White x Nike is credited with merging the worlds of streetwear and high fashion, a style Abloh carried with him as artistic director of menswear at Louis Vuitton. 

At LVMH, Abloh is credited with challenging gender boundaries in men’s fashion and attracting a younger demographic through innovative collections that merged streetwear and high fashion. Celebrities that donned his designs include Chadwick Boseman, who also died of colon cancer in 2020, Michael B. Jordan and Hailey Bieber, who’s wedding dress was customized by Abloh. 

Since the news, several celebrities have paid homage to Abloh on social media. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn)

 

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive joy and inclusion

1 Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive joy and inclusion

L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

2 L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

Coca-Cola puts trucks back on the festive road

3 Coca-Cola puts trucks back on the festive road

Why India's largest automaker yet spends 25% of its adspend on print, how digital is catching up and its road ahead for EVs

4 Why India's largest automaker yet spends 25% of its adspend on print, how digital is catching up and its road ahead for EVs

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

5 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account

6 Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account

Dentsu's iProspect wins Gucci owner Kering's global media account

7 Dentsu's iProspect wins Gucci owner Kering's global media account

Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John bats for increased personalisation and nuance in marketing

8 Netflix CMO bats for increased personalisation and nuance

In China, luxury must bridge digital and physical like never before

9 In China, luxury must bridge digital and physical like never before

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Related Articles

Louis Vuitton needs to regain its lost exclusivity
Analysis
Jul 25, 2013
Staff Reporters

Louis Vuitton needs to regain its lost exclusivity

Louis Vuitton quietly launches ecommerce platform in China
Digital
Jul 24, 2017
Rachel Zheng

Louis Vuitton quietly launches ecommerce platform ...

Why brands ride the BTS wave in Singapore
Data
Jul 13, 2021
Staff Reporters

Why brands ride the BTS wave in Singapore

How sports luxury became an inevitable evolution
Marketing
Feb 13, 2020
Matthew Keegan

How sports luxury became an inevitable evolution

Just Published

Carat names new US CEO as Angela Steele moves to global Publicis role
Media
6 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Carat names new US CEO as Angela Steele moves to ...

Mike Law, formerly head of Dentsu media investment arm Amplifi, takes over Janaury 1, as Steele moves to an as-yet unnamed role reporting to Arthur Sadoun.

WPP acquires cloud-based e-commerce firm as part of ‘accelerated growth’ plan
Digital
6 hours ago
Ben Bold

WPP acquires cloud-based e-commerce firm as part of ...

Acquisition to help agency group expand further into e-commerce and tech, to account for 40% of business by 2025.

China says no to gossip and star chasing
Advertising
17 hours ago
Julienna Law

China says no to gossip and star chasing

Chinese authorities are ramping up their crackdown on fan culture by monitoring the spread of celebrity information online, including their personal details and brand endorsements.

How Toyota aligned 17 APAC markets behind a common purpose
Marketing
17 hours ago
Matthew Miller

How Toyota aligned 17 APAC markets behind a common ...

The vision for Toyota’s transformation to a purpose-led company came from the very top. To make it live and breathe across a diverse region, Toyota Motors Asia Pacific started at the bottom.