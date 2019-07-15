louis vuitton

Why brands ride the BTS wave in Singapore
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Why brands ride the BTS wave in Singapore

TOP OF THE CHARTS: McDonald's, Louis Vuitton, Coca-Cola and Samsung have all seen a spike in business after collaborating with the band.

Photos: Louis Vuitton exhibition overlooks Petronas Twin Towers
Jul 15, 2019
Staff Reporters

Photos: Louis Vuitton exhibition overlooks Petronas Twin Towers

The fashion house marked its 34th year in Malaysia with a unique capsule exhibition.

Five key KOL trends in China for 2019
Mar 15, 2019
Matthew Keegan

Five key KOL trends in China for 2019

Hitting big numbers is no longer enough, it’s all about making the right links with influencers who both connect and convert.

Louis Vuitton quietly launches ecommerce platform in China
Jul 24, 2017
Rachel Zheng

Louis Vuitton quietly launches ecommerce platform in China

The company joins a small group of luxury names offering online shopping, which such brands have handled with extreme caution thus far.

Theseus Chan: Singapore design pioneer in conversation in Tokyo
Feb 7, 2017
David Blecken

Theseus Chan: Singapore design pioneer in conversation in Tokyo

One of Singapore's most acclaimed graphic designers shared work highlights and working principles in a session presented in Tokyo by D&AD.

What the 'cultural Asian tourist' means for brands in Japan
Aug 22, 2016
Chris Russell

What the 'cultural Asian tourist' means for brands in Japan

Contributing to the positive experience of inbound tourists to Japan will be key for brands as visitor motivations shift from shopping to culture.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon

1 It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon

IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

2 IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

Tide washes away goodwill with an insulting and strategically braindead ad

3 Tide washes away goodwill with an insulting and strategically braindead ad

Simon Cowell joins The Wiggles for Uber Eats: This ought to be good

4 Simon Cowell joins The Wiggles for Uber Eats: This ought to be good

Kantar appoints second CEO in less than a year

5 Kantar appoints second CEO in less than a year

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

6 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

7 Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

IPG names chief growth officer for APAC

8 IPG names chief growth officer for APAC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

9 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

'Cathay' moves beyond 'Pacific' with travel lifestyle brand

10 'Cathay' moves beyond 'Pacific' with travel lifestyle brand