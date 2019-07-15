louis vuitton
Why brands ride the BTS wave in Singapore
TOP OF THE CHARTS: McDonald's, Louis Vuitton, Coca-Cola and Samsung have all seen a spike in business after collaborating with the band.
Photos: Louis Vuitton exhibition overlooks Petronas Twin Towers
The fashion house marked its 34th year in Malaysia with a unique capsule exhibition.
Five key KOL trends in China for 2019
Hitting big numbers is no longer enough, it’s all about making the right links with influencers who both connect and convert.
Louis Vuitton quietly launches ecommerce platform in China
The company joins a small group of luxury names offering online shopping, which such brands have handled with extreme caution thus far.
Theseus Chan: Singapore design pioneer in conversation in Tokyo
One of Singapore's most acclaimed graphic designers shared work highlights and working principles in a session presented in Tokyo by D&AD.
What the 'cultural Asian tourist' means for brands in Japan
Contributing to the positive experience of inbound tourists to Japan will be key for brands as visitor motivations shift from shopping to culture.
