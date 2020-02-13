lv

How sports luxury became an inevitable evolution
Feb 13, 2020
Matthew Keegan

How sports luxury became an inevitable evolution

As luxury and sports brands increasingly team up, we look at how luxury is losing its barriers and being redefined by new ideals, particularly those of younger and Asian consumers.

Louis Vuitton needs to regain its lost exclusivity
Jul 25, 2013
Staff Reporters

Louis Vuitton needs to regain its lost exclusivity

BRAND HEALTH CHECK: French luxury brand is hoping restricted availability and higher-end goods will create desire.

Louis Vuitton and British artist transform bags into animals
May 7, 2013
Benjamin Li

Louis Vuitton and British artist transform bags into animals

French haute couture brand Louis Vuitton has collaborated with British artist Billie Achilleos to turn its small leather goods into animals such as a grasshopper, panda, chameleon and beaver. Titled "Traveling Curiosities," the touring exhibition appeared in Dalian, China, last month and is now in the MixC Shopping Mall in Shenzhen until 19 May.

