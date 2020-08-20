Digital Media News
Campaign India Team
Aug 21, 2020

Facebook employees call for more policy consistency in India

Facebook's top policy executive in India, who recently filed a police complaint against a journalist, is at the centre of the debate.

Facebook employees call for more policy consistency in India

Facebook employees are questioning the social media network's internal policy, according to a report from Reuters, over several events involving its public policy director for India, Anhki Das.

Das had opposed applying the company’s hate-speech rules to a member of the ruling party in India, the BJP, who had in posts called Muslims traitors, according to a Wall Street Journal report.  

Facebook employees are said to be raising questions about whether adequate procedures and content regulation practices were being followed by the India team. An open letter written to Facebook’s leadership by 11 employees on an internal platform (which Reuters claimed it had seen) called for more policy consistency and demanded company leaders denounce "anti-Muslim bigotry".

Meanwhile, Das filed a complaint with the Delhi Police's Cyber Cell against journalist Awesh Tiwari, state bureau chief of Swaraj Express, on 16 August stating that he and other social media users were threatening her, making "sexually coloured remarks" and defaming her.

The Committee to Protect Journalists followed up on 19 August by stating that Das should withdraw her criminal complaint against Tiwari and respect citizens’ rights to criticise her.

Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Related Articles

Pernod Ricard plans app for social-media users to report hate speech
Advertising
Jul 2, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Pernod Ricard plans app for social-media users to ...

Facebook failed to stop users finding white-supremacist content with 'KKK' searches
Advertising
Jul 9, 2020
Omar Oakes

Facebook failed to stop users finding white-supremac...

Add more friction to make Facebook a safer space
Digital
Jul 1, 2020
Rob Norman

Add more friction to make Facebook a safer space

World advertisers lack consensus on withholding social media ad spend over hate speech
Digital
Jul 1, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

World advertisers lack consensus on withholding ...

Just Published

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising
Advertising
21 minutes ago
Guy Futcher

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising

VMLY&R Singapore's ECD explains that sport has always had the answers, even when he doesn't know what the questions are—including in this unprecedented year.

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma

The computer-generated influencer features in campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai to launch the brand's first flavour made just for China.

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
4 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

She has the personality and experience Dentsu demands for its international business. But can she add firepower to its creativity and culture?

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
13 hours ago
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

At a time when brands are struggling to innovate new, exciting ways to buy online, luxury brands can learn from a category that claims to have reinvented online shopping.