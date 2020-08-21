hate speech
Facebook employees call for more policy consistency in India
Facebook's top policy executive in India, who recently filed a police complaint against a journalist, is at the centre of the debate.
Facebook failed to stop users finding white-supremacist content with 'KKK' searches
Platform's approach to civil rights remains 'too reactive', report warns.
Pernod Ricard plans app for social-media users to report hate speech
Drinks maker believes brands should take action on hate speech beyond July's 'Stop Hate for Profit' ad boycott—but it's unclear how a crowdsourcing app will enforce this.
Add more friction to make Facebook a safer space
Here are three steps to assuage fears of advertisers that are boycotting the platform.
World advertisers lack consensus on withholding social media ad spend over hate speech
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Largest share of WFA members remain undecided about whether to pause spend, even though a majority have had conversations with the platforms about hate speech.
Google CEO on YouTube: “We aren’t quite where we want to be”
Sundar Pichai's comments come as YouTube CEO apologises for letting down LGBTQ community
