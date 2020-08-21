hate speech

Facebook employees call for more policy consistency in India
Aug 21, 2020
Campaign India Team

Facebook employees call for more policy consistency in India

Facebook's top policy executive in India, who recently filed a police complaint against a journalist, is at the centre of the debate.

Facebook failed to stop users finding white-supremacist content with 'KKK' searches
Jul 9, 2020
Omar Oakes

Facebook failed to stop users finding white-supremacist content with 'KKK' searches

Platform's approach to civil rights remains 'too reactive', report warns.

Pernod Ricard plans app for social-media users to report hate speech
Jul 2, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Pernod Ricard plans app for social-media users to report hate speech

Drinks maker believes brands should take action on hate speech beyond July's 'Stop Hate for Profit' ad boycott—but it's unclear how a crowdsourcing app will enforce this.

Add more friction to make Facebook a safer space
Jul 1, 2020
Rob Norman

Add more friction to make Facebook a safer space

Here are three steps to assuage fears of advertisers that are boycotting the platform.

World advertisers lack consensus on withholding social media ad spend over hate speech
Jul 1, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

World advertisers lack consensus on withholding social media ad spend over hate speech

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Largest share of WFA members remain undecided about whether to pause spend, even though a majority have had conversations with the platforms about hate speech.

Google CEO on YouTube: “We aren’t quite where we want to be”
Jun 11, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Google CEO on YouTube: “We aren’t quite where we want to be”

Sundar Pichai's comments come as YouTube CEO apologises for letting down LGBTQ community

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia