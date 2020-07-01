Rob Norman

Add more friction to make Facebook a safer space
Digital
Jul 1, 2020
Add more friction to make Facebook a safer space

Here are three steps to assuage fears of advertisers that are boycotting the platform.

Stop sharing: how Facebook can curb spread of hateful content
Jun 23, 2020
Stop sharing: how Facebook can curb spread of hateful content

Apply lessons from social distancing to the social media world, a former Group M digital boss says.

Advertising and moral hazard: questions that brands and regulators must ask
Feb 12, 2018
Advertising and moral hazard: questions that brands and regulators must ask

There is peril at the intersection of public proclamations of purpose and the pursuit of profit, writes GroupM's former chief digital officer.

Brexit and Trump: All change for media and advertisers?
Jan 4, 2017
Brexit and Trump: All change for media and advertisers?

Reality took a back seat in 2016, posing serious questions for journalists and marketers alike.

