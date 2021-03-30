Digital Media News
Jessica Goodfellow
22 hours ago

Facebook and Google hunt for APAC agency heads

Neil Stewart and Joanna Flint are both departing their roles heading up the agency units within Facebook and Google respectively.

Facebook's Neil Stewart and Google's Joanna Flint
Facebook's Neil Stewart and Google's Joanna Flint

Facebook and Google are both on the hunt to fill Singapore-based head of agency Asia-Pacific positions, as their current leaders are set to depart around the same time, Campaign has learnt.

Joanna Flint is set to depart Google Singapore this week after more than 12 years at the tech giant. Flint has held four roles in that time, including managing director of Google Singapore. She has been leading Google's relationship with agencies as APAC MD of global partner business since 2017. She also runs the Partner Innovation team which delivers Google technology and engineering solutions to industry partners.

Prior to joining Google, Flint was a principal consultant at OgilvyOne Worldwide, led the digital transformation of Singapore Airlines, and drove innovations at British Airways.

A Google spokesperson confirmed Flint's departure with Campaign: "After 12 years, Joanna Flint is moving on from Google. We'd like to thank her for the many contributions she's made over the years, and wish her the best for her new adventures."

It's not yet known what Flint's next venture will be. Google has a job advertisement out for an APAC agency business lead, but it is expected to replace Flint with an internal promotion.

Meanwhile, Facebook head of agency APAC Neil Stewart is set to retire and will depart from his role in mid-May. Stewart has been leading the agency practice at Facebook for more than six years, a role in which he is responsible for educating advertising, media and digital agencies on Facebook's portfolio of brands.

He joined the social-media platform in 2015 from Maxus, where he was global chief client officer, and formerly APAC CEO. In his more than 35-year career, the advertising veteran has held roles at Motorola, Compaq, One Barrack St and Ogilvy & Mather.

A Facebook spokesperson confirmed his imminent departure with Campaign: "Neil Stewart is leaving Facebook to pursue full-time retirement. Neil is working through till mid-May to ensure a smooth transition for the team and our partners."

"We appreciate the many remarkable contributions made during his six plus years at Facebook—including building a world-class team and driving partner success," the spokesperson added.

Stewart commented: "After six fantastic years at Facebook leading the agency team, 12 years living and working in Singapore and over 35 years working full-time in the marketing and advertising business I am looking forward to retirement back in Australia."

Facebook is said to be approaching Singapore-based agency leaders to fill Stewart's role, as well as considering internal candidates.

Both Flint and Stewart have been regular speakers at Campaign events. Flint is a board member of the Singapore Tourism Board, and has previously been on the board of the IAB, National University of Singapore and SGTech.

Meanwhile, TikTok appointed its first head of APAC agency, Karl Cluck, in January. Cluck joined from a nearly 15-year stint at Mindshare, where he was most recently global client lead of the Facebook team.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

1 Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for epic Porsche adventure

2 Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for epic Porsche adventure

Exclusive: TikTok's Sameer Singh on leading business solutions in SEA

3 Exclusive: TikTok's Sameer Singh on leading business solutions in SEA

Ferrero unwraps global media review

4 Ferrero unwraps global media review

Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

5 Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

Facebook and Google hunt for APAC agency heads

6 Facebook and Google hunt for APAC agency heads

Hong Kong Tourism Board under fire for spending US$1.15 million on two-minute video

7 Updated: HKTB explains its US$1.15 million, 2-min video

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Publicis appoints media CEO in Hong Kong

9 Publicis appoints media CEO in Hong Kong

Dentsu bags APAC agency partner remit from William Grant & Sons

10 Dentsu bags APAC agency partner remit from William Grant & Sons

Related Articles

Facebook puts $750 million global media account up for review
Advertising
1 day ago
Alison Weissbrot

Facebook puts $750 million global media account up ...

Facebook loses ad integrity chief Rob Leathern
Advertising
Jan 4, 2021
Staff Reporters

Facebook loses ad integrity chief Rob Leathern

Facebook signs deal with News Corp in Australia
News
Mar 16, 2021
Staff Reporters

Facebook signs deal with News Corp in Australia

UK wants to create new ad market enforcer for Google and Facebook
Advertising
Nov 30, 2020
Omar Oakes

UK wants to create new ad market enforcer for ...

Just Published

Guy Kawasaki's 10-point pandemic prescription for marketers
Marketing
2 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Guy Kawasaki's 10-point pandemic prescription for ...

The brand evangelist lists measures for brands—ranging from durability to shelving under-performing businesses and products—to survive as the pandemic rattles on.

VW accidentally upstages own rebrand with premature press release
Marketing
2 hours ago
Aleda Stam

VW accidentally upstages own rebrand with premature ...

Someone at the automotive brand hit “publish” a month too soon.

Bake against the machine: Maltesers partners Google Cloud to create AI cakes
Digital
2 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

Bake against the machine: Maltesers partners Google ...

Computer-generated recipe tested against dessert by Bake Off’s Peter Sawkins.

White Ops rebrands to Human
Advertising
12 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

White Ops rebrands to Human

Cybersecurity firm said in October that its name perpetuated a toxic association of good and bad with colour and race, and has chosen a new name that "more authentically represents its values."