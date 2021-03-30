Facebook and Google hunt for APAC agency heads

Facebook and Google are both on the hunt to fill Singapore-based head of agency Asia-Pacific positions, as their current leaders are set to depart around the same time, Campaign has learnt.

Joanna Flint is set to depart Google Singapore this week after more than 12 years at the tech giant. Flint has held four roles in that time, including managing director of Google Singapore. She has been leading Google's relationship with agencies as APAC MD of global partner business since 2017. She also runs the Partner Innovation team which delivers Google technology and engineering solutions to industry partners.

Prior to joining Google, Flint was a principal consultant at OgilvyOne Worldwide, led the digital transformation of Singapore Airlines, and drove innovations at British Airways.

A Google spokesperson confirmed Flint's departure with Campaign: "After 12 years, Joanna Flint is moving on from Google. We'd like to thank her for the many contributions she's made over the years, and wish her the best for her new adventures."

It's not yet known what Flint's next venture will be. Google has a job advertisement out for an APAC agency business lead, but it is expected to replace Flint with an internal promotion.

Meanwhile, Facebook head of agency APAC Neil Stewart is set to retire and will depart from his role in mid-May. Stewart has been leading the agency practice at Facebook for more than six years, a role in which he is responsible for educating advertising, media and digital agencies on Facebook's portfolio of brands.

He joined the social-media platform in 2015 from Maxus, where he was global chief client officer, and formerly APAC CEO. In his more than 35-year career, the advertising veteran has held roles at Motorola, Compaq, One Barrack St and Ogilvy & Mather.

A Facebook spokesperson confirmed his imminent departure with Campaign: "Neil Stewart is leaving Facebook to pursue full-time retirement. Neil is working through till mid-May to ensure a smooth transition for the team and our partners."

"We appreciate the many remarkable contributions made during his six plus years at Facebook—including building a world-class team and driving partner success," the spokesperson added.

Stewart commented: "After six fantastic years at Facebook leading the agency team, 12 years living and working in Singapore and over 35 years working full-time in the marketing and advertising business I am looking forward to retirement back in Australia."

Facebook is said to be approaching Singapore-based agency leaders to fill Stewart's role, as well as considering internal candidates.

Both Flint and Stewart have been regular speakers at Campaign events. Flint is a board member of the Singapore Tourism Board, and has previously been on the board of the IAB, National University of Singapore and SGTech.

Meanwhile, TikTok appointed its first head of APAC agency, Karl Cluck, in January. Cluck joined from a nearly 15-year stint at Mindshare, where he was most recently global client lead of the Facebook team.