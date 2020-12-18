Electrolux selects OMG as AOR in APAC and MEA

Following a multi-agency pitch, appliance maker Electrolux appointed Omnicom Media Group (OMG) as its media agency of record in APAC and MEA.

The remit includes all paid-media duties (planning, buying and digital) for all of Electrolux’s brands, which include Electrolux, AEG, Anova, Frigidaire, Westinghouse and Zanussi. One estimate puts annual billings at US$60 million.

Campaign understands that Mindshare was the incumbent in Southeast Asia and participated in the pitch, which was run by R3. Various other agencies handled the business in the MEA region.

OMG says it has created a bespoke integrated unit drawing on talent, tools and technology from its network, which will service the business in 18 markets in APAC and MEA. The Singapore office will take the lead.

“We’re excited to embark on this new chapter with OMG, and I’m confident that their strategic capabilities, best-in-class tools and data-led approach will help Electrolux continue growing our brand proposition, optimising our marketing investments and delivering innovative and meaningful experiences to our customers and the markets we operate in,” said Kevin Levine, director of digital marketing and ecommerce for Electrolux in APAC and MEA.

Tony Harradine, OMG's APAC CEO, said the agency has created a connected and integrated solution that enables a regional vision for media while maintaining local relevance and execution.

Campaign has reached out to Mindshare for comment.