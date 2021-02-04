PR News
Thomas Moore
1 day ago

Edelman sees 5.7% revenue decline in 2020

Revenue was down 4.2% in the U.S., 9.6% in APAC and 9.3% in Canada.

Edelman CEO Richard Edelman
Edelman CEO Richard Edelman

Edelman’s organic global revenue dropped 5.7% in 2020 to $840 million, not including the effect of currency fluctuations. 

When you include those fluctuations and the impact of acquisitions, Edelman's global revenue dropped 5.8%.

Those numbers include the revenue of United Entertainment Group but not sister DJE Holdings agency Zeno Group.  

U.S. organic revenue shrank 4.2% to $531 million. The largest drop occurred in the Asia-Pacific region, where organic revenue fell 9.6% to $96 million. Canada was next, with a 9.3% decrease to $26.2 million. In EMEA, revenue fell 8.4% to $170 million.

Organic revenue in Latin America increased by 5.1%, but only after correcting for currency fluctuations. Without those corrections, Latin American revenue dropped 10.7% to $17.2 million.

The numbers reflect the pandemic-induced challenges faced by the agency, long the world’s largest by revenue. On Wednesday, global CEO Richard Edelman said his firm is on the rebound and it has “achieved a V-shaped recovery.”

“We had budget cuts in travel and tourism, energy and [quick service restaurants] of a magnitude between 33% and 100% from various clients because things stopped, and then we had Samsung Mobile also leave us at that time,” said Edelman. “But the great news is that for November, December and January, we are at or ahead of last year.”

The agency’s healthcare business grew almost 10% last year, Edelman said, and it is now tied with technology as the firm’s largest sector. Financial communications work grew by 22%, particularly restructuring and mergers and acquisitions activity. The agency’s brand work also increased by 8.8%. 

In March, Edelman told his approximately 6,000 global staffers that their jobs would be safe during the pandemic. However, more than two months later, he had to go back on that pledge and announced cost-cutting layoffs, furloughs, pay reductions and reduced work weeks in reaction to the economic effects of COVID-19. 

All furloughed employees were rehired, Edelman said on Wednesday, and senior staffers’ salary cuts were fully reversed by mid-October. He added that employees from account executives to senior account supervisors will get 5% bonuses on February 15, and the Edelman family has decided to release more shares to senior employees who are non-family members.

“The family went down from 88% to 80% ownership in the firm,” Edelman said. “That's a real vote of confidence in our senior talent.”

The agency is spending as part of a strategy to be as competitive as possible as the pandemic wanes, lockdowns are eased and the economy recovers from the effects of COVID-19. 

“Edelman always comes out of recession strongly,” he explained. “After the recession of 2001, which really lasted until 2003, we jetted ahead. Similarly, after the 2008 recession, we jetted ahead, come sort of 2009, 2010. We want to see that same sort of effect here, and we need our people bought in. We need the junior team and the senior team all excited.”

The agency won significant clients in 2020 including FedEx in the U.S. and Europe, Clif Bar in the US, New York Presbyterian Hospital, Primark in the U.K. and John Deere in the U.S. won by UEG. 

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Deric Wong leaves OMG Hong Kong CEO post to lead Dentsu in China

1 Deric Wong leaves OMG to lead Dentsu China

Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

2 Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

3 Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

4 Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

Women to Watch Greater China 2021

5 Revealed: 20 Women to Watch in Greater China marketing and communications

IBM names Carla Piñeyro Sublett as CMO

6 IBM names Carla Piñeyro Sublett as CMO

Anna Chitty joins Starcom as China CEO

7 Anna Chitty joins Starcom as China CEO

Publicis pays back Covid salary sacrifices after encouraging Q4

8 Publicis pays back Covid salary sacrifices after encouraging Q4

10 takeaways from Wunderman Thompson's Future 100 report

9 10 takeaways from Wunderman Thompson's Future 100 report

How Braze helped HappyFresh put their customers first

10 How Braze helped HappyFresh put their customers first

Related Articles

Edelman returns to growth, revenue up 2.1% in 2019
PR
Feb 11, 2020
Thomas Moore

Edelman returns to growth, revenue up 2.1% in 2019

Mark Wang promoted to Edelman China CEO
PR
Feb 18, 2020
Staff Writer

Mark Wang promoted to Edelman China CEO

Where are the women CEOs in PR?
PR
Mar 5, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Where are the women CEOs in PR?

How we won Hong Kong's first Cannes Young Lions PR medals
PR
Jul 5, 2019
Erica Stein

How we won Hong Kong's first Cannes Young Lions PR ...

Just Published

Crash Course: How to maximise brand impact during Chinese New Year
Advertising
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Crash Course: How to maximise brand impact during ...

As Chinese New Year celebrations are shifted online, brands have to figure out new ways to stand out in one of the biggest marketing events of the year. This lesson will highlight the components of an effective strategy by analysing successful campaigns of years past.

Kien Eng Tan named Dentsu Malaysia CEO
Advertising
16 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Kien Eng Tan named Dentsu Malaysia CEO

He replaces Nicky Lim, who leaves after a six-year stint at the network.

From Tanjong Pagar to Chinatown, an artist paints his memories of Singapore
Media
17 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

From Tanjong Pagar to Chinatown, an artist paints ...

INSPIRATION STATION: An intimate knowledge of cultural events such as the Mid-Autumn Festival, Hari Raya Haji, Chingay procession and the Hungry Ghost Festival help Yip Yew Chong showcase the city state's multi-cultural society.