The fitness brand is reorganising its marketing structure.
Fewer than 5% of global employees have been affected.
The role had been vacant since Brad MacAfee left in December.
Revenue was up 1.6% in the US, 2.4% in EMEA and 4.5% in APAC.
The agency has eliminated its CEO triumvirate in a leadership restructuring.
'It's too big a job for me to do myself,' Richard Edelman said about handing off the president role to Harrington.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins