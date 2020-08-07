Thomas Moore

Peloton names Dara Treseder head of global marketing, communications
Marketing
Aug 7, 2020
Thomas Moore

Peloton names Dara Treseder head of global ...

The fitness brand is reorganising its marketing structure.

Hill + Knowlton Strategies cuts staff in response to COVID-19
PR
May 20, 2020
Thomas Moore

Hill + Knowlton Strategies cuts staff in response ...

Fewer than 5% of global employees have been affected.

Porter Novelli names McKinsey's David Bentley CEO
PR
Mar 3, 2020
Thomas Moore

Porter Novelli names McKinsey's David Bentley CEO

The role had been vacant since Brad MacAfee left in December.

Edelman returns to growth, revenue up 2.1% in 2019
PR
Feb 11, 2020
Thomas Moore

Edelman returns to growth, revenue up 2.1% in 2019

Revenue was up 1.6% in the US, 2.4% in EMEA and 4.5% in APAC.

Golin names Matt Neale as sole CEO
PR
Dec 11, 2019
Thomas Moore

Golin names Matt Neale as sole CEO

The agency has eliminated its CEO triumvirate in a leadership restructuring.

Edelman promotes Matthew Harrington to global president
PR
Oct 2, 2019
Thomas Moore

Edelman promotes Matthew Harrington to global president

'It's too big a job for me to do myself,' Richard Edelman said about handing off the president role to Harrington.

