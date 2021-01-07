Richard Edelman: CEOs must reassure employees after Capitol Hill riot

Business leaders need to reassure employees in the wake of the riots on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Wednesday, said Richard Edelman, global CEO of Edelman.

“This is the general guidance I am giving clients now,” he said on Wednesday evening. “Get out there and talk to your people. They are scared, nervous and unsettled. Look, we have a job to do. We have to do our work every day. And we also have a job as citizens, too.”

Edelman did exactly that for his eponymous agency on Wednesday evening, posting a brief message to the firm's blog to address the feelings of staffers who saw the same images unfold that he had.

“Today's acts of violence and invasion of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, to overturn the legitimate election of Joe Biden as the next president of the United States should be condemned by every American,” he wrote in the blog post. “Our democratic process mandates a peaceful transition of power and it must be respected as it has been for 230 years.”

Edelman said he was as shocked as anyone by the images from Washington, DC. Business leaders have a vital role in stabilising the situation, he said.

“For me, the most important point I want to make...is this is time for business to step into the void,” he explained. “It is urgent that communicators go to CEOs and have their CEOs say something to all their people that we need to give the democratic process a chance.”

“Democracy must function. We must have a peaceful transition,” he added. “We need to make sure people understand that their companies are going to be part of that process by contacting legislators and doing other things and this is, I underline, not a 14-day issue. This is a next couple of years issue. We have to bring the country together.”

Here is the full text of Edelman’s message: