Media News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Ebiquity rebrands global digital offering, reshuffles senior roles

With the integration of digital media monitoring firm Digital Decisions now complete, the media auditor has rolled out new services and assigned new roles to its leaders.

Ebiquity rebrands global digital offering, reshuffles senior roles

A year after acquiring digital media monitoring firm Digital Decisions, Ebiquity has unveiled how the firm's 'source marketing' solution will be integrated into its new global digital offerings. 

From now on, Digital Decisions will operate as Ebiquity's Digital Innovation Centre, a central digital services hub that is now live across Ebiquity's 56 global markets for clients like Mars and Huawei. 

To drive the new integrated offering, Ebiquity has made some key staff changes with Digital Decisions staff. Ruben Schreurs (formerly CEO of Digital Decisions) has been named group chief product officer at Ebiquity. Former CCO Peter Hanford is now Ebiquity's group director of digital growth, while former COO Lars Noordewier becomes managing director of the new Digital Innovation Centre. 

Netherlands-based Digital Decisions has offered clients something called ‘source data monitoring’—a service allowing brands to monitor and optmise their media spends across the digital media supply chain in multiple geographies and buying platforms. Whereas previously media monitoring relied on data templates to produce less timely and actionable annual reports, the new infrastructure means data processing becomes largely automated and reported monthly. It also means the quicker intelligence can be turned into forward-looking recommendations on how to cut waste and step up the value of investments.

Now, after a long front and back office integration with Ebiquity's full global network, Schreurs claims the scale of the new service is unmatched, extracting trillions of digital ad impressions worth billions of spend directly from sources on clients' behalf. 

The World Federation of Advertisers, whose digital media benchmarks are then applied by Ebiquity to all of these impressions, welcomed the latest developments. "Now that they move to full integration, we look forward to a turbocharged partnership at a time when accountability of digital ad spend is of utmost importance to brand owners," said WFA CEO Stephan Loerke.

Vinod Subramanian, global marketing and procurement director at Huawei, who is already using the new service, said brands need more joined up digital audits that are wider in scope and more actionable. 

"With digital and performance media investments increasing, it is imperative that the traditional audit practices are revisted," Subramanian said.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Agency Report Cards 2020: We grade 39 APAC agency networks

1 Agency Report Cards 2020: We grade 39 APAC networks

Yes, that $5.5m Super Bowl ad makes media sense: a top advertiser explains

2 Yes, that $5.5m Super Bowl ad makes media sense: a top advertiser explains

Dentsu reports $1.3 billion annual operating loss after tough Q4

3 Dentsu reports $1.3 billion annual operating loss after tough Q4

Havas acquires Singapore independent BLKJ

4 Havas acquires Singapore independent BLKJ

Are creative shops on borrowed time?

5 Are creative shops on borrowed time?

Publicis Media China CEO Cary Huang exits

6 Publicis Media China CEO Cary Huang exits

How data analytics helped Nissan boost test drive outreach in Asia-Pacific

7 How data analytics helped Nissan boost test drive outreach in Asia-Pacific

Inside Verizon’s Fortnite Super Bowl stadium

8 Inside Verizon’s Fortnite Super Bowl stadium

Kien Eng Tan named Dentsu Malaysia CEO

9 Kien Eng Tan named Dentsu Malaysia CEO

Women to Watch Greater China 2021

10 Revealed: 20 Women to Watch in Greater China marketing and communications

Related Articles

WFA says it has cracked cross-media measurement
Advertising
Sep 17, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

WFA says it has cracked cross-media measurement

The road ahead for digital media measurement
Intelligence
Mar 12, 2018
Matthew Keegan

The road ahead for digital media measurement

Unilever calls on brands to join pioneering cross-media measurement initiative
Advertising
Jan 30, 2019
Simon Gwynn

Unilever calls on brands to join pioneering ...

Five things you should know about digital media measurement in APAC
Media
Jul 2, 2010
Will Hodgman

Five things you should know about digital media ...

Just Published

Cookieless in Singapore: only 1 in 10 marketers and publishers have adopted an ID solution
Advertising
5 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Cookieless in Singapore: only 1 in 10 marketers and ...

EXCLUSIVE: Report finds that majority of marketers want multiple interoperable ID solutions, lack confidence in contextual targeting, and are concerned about the accuracy of their first-party data.

Facebook blocks Australians from viewing and sharing news
Media
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Facebook blocks Australians from viewing and ...

Move comes in response to Australia's new media bargaining law that came into effect overnight.

Edelman launches Edelman Studios content creation hub
PR
5 hours ago
Aleda Stam

Edelman launches Edelman Studios content creation hub

The agency has also started partnerships with content optimisation platform VidMob and French digital media company Brut. UEG CEO Jarrod Moses (pictured) will oversee Edelman Studios.

News Corp strikes historic deal with Google to get paid for news
Media
5 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

News Corp strikes historic deal with Google to get ...

The longtime Google antagonist has inked a deal for “significant payments” from the tech giant for articles in the Google News Showcase.