Ebiquity: China's media spend growth rates forecasted to lower for 2023 and 2024
TOP OF THE CHARTS: The consultancy’s new research shows that China's advertising market has transitioned from high-speed to a low-growth era, and predicts media cost inflation at 2.65% for 2024, down from its 2023 level.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins
Most Read
Just Published
How Oppenheimer capitalized on Barbie’s marketing ...
As moviegoers buy tickets for a “Barbieheimer” double feature, Oppenheimer gets a boost from Barbie’s marketing blitz.
Are blue ticks on social media losing clout in the ...
Industry honchos weigh in on the impact of paid verification models by Meta and Twitter.
How brands like Wendy’s, Maybelline and Duolingo ...
Daily active users on Meta’s new Twitter clone dropped by half last week, but brands are still eager to find success on the new platform.
Arthur Sadoun: Our creative agencies are ‘essential’...
Publicis CEO spoke to Campaign after group grew 7.1% in Q2 and revealed it is giving staff an average salary increase of 4% in 2023.