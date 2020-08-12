prediction

Neglecting the future is not an option
Aug 12, 2020
Dimitri Berti

Neglecting the future is not an option

Short-termism reigns even though game-planning for the future is a critical survival skill for companies. A strategist from Quantum Consumer Solutions provides a framework for dividing the probable from the plausible and the possible.

What a time to be alive
Jan 8, 2020
Mans Tesch

What a time to be alive

Creative communication has never had more impact, but the agencies traditionally responsible for creating the communication are struggling to stay relevant and profitable. Is this the beginning of the end? Grey's regional chief strategy officer doesn't think so.

Digital advertising to be more than 50% of spend by 2021
Jul 7, 2019
Staff Reporters

Digital advertising to be more than 50% of spend by 2021

TOP OF THE CHARTS: The latest Zenith forecast also predicts slightly lower growth overall in 2019.

Blis launches location AI platform
Mar 29, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Blis launches location AI platform

Blis Futures will only charge APAC advertisers for successful conversions.

China’s advertising spending to rise 15 per cent in 2011: Charm Communications
Feb 25, 2011
Jin Bo

China’s advertising spending to rise 15 per cent in 2011: Charm Communications

BEIJING - China’s advertising market in 2011 will grow by at least 15 per cent, according to advertising agency Charm Communications’ forecast.

