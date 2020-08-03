Marketing Country Rankings Analysis
Carol Huang
Aug 3, 2020

E-commerce finally becomes a force in Hong Kong

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Online emporium HKTVmall jumps into the top echelon of Hong Kongers' favourite locally based brands.

E-commerce finally becomes a force in Hong Kong

HONG KONG's TOP LOCAL BRANDS

In a city that has famously resisted addiction to online shopping over the last several years, the last 12 months have proven to be a turning point. The trend is showing an evolution toward convenient lifestyle, and ecommerce is finally a serious force.

This change is apparent in the our research into Hong Kong's favourite local brands. As part of our Asia's Top 1000 Brands research, we ask consumers the following: "What do you think is the strongest local brand in your market? By ‘strongest local brand’ we mean a brand that originates from your market, has the best reputation and resonates most strongly with those living in this market."

2020 2019
Park N Shop Park N Shop
HSBC HSBC
Vita/Vitasoy Vita/Vitasoy
HKTVmall Lee Kum Kee
Watson MTR
Lee Kum Kee TVB
Garden Garden
Cathay Pacific Wellcome
Wellcome Cathay Pacific
Kee Wah Bakery Maxim's

The biggest change this year is the rocket-speed growth of HKTVmall. Back in 2019, the brand was still ranking somewhere around 80. Within 12 months, it has jumped to fourth on the local-favourites list.

As the social unrest of 2019 and the pandemic of 2020 stopped people from going out, the company's delivery service became a lifeline to many consumers. The brand sells everything from fresh food to home appliances. In addition to delivery, customers can also choose to pick up goods from the closest offline store. These bricks-and-mortar shops are often located near MTR stations, and stand out with a striking yellow colour.

Other brands are also serving the increasing demand for the convenience of technology. Longtime local favourite Watsons now allows customers to order online and pick up in its shops. It was also one of the first stores in Hong Kong to start selling facemasks during the pandemic. Park N Shop upped its game in delivery starting in February when the pandemic started. HSBC has been aggressively pushing its digitisation process with its main banking app and fast-payment app, PayMe.

Watsons and HKTVmall squeezed the MTR and TVB out of the top 10. And locals seem to have elevated one cakeshop at the expense of another, as Maxim's, which ranked 10th in 2019, was replaced by Kee Wah bakery.

The MTR, TVB and Maxim's (which also runs restaurants) all got caught up in the unrest last year and suffered because of what the public perceived as pro-government stances or actions. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Related Articles

Technology is key for Hong Kong brands' evolution
Country Rankings
Aug 3, 2020
Carol Huang

Technology is key for Hong Kong brands' evolution

Hong Kong consumers' preferences mostly steady in an unsettled year
Marketing
Aug 3, 2020
Carol Huang

Hong Kong consumers' preferences mostly steady in ...

Global food and beverage giants nibble away at Japanese brands
Country Rankings
4 days ago
Robert Sawatzky

Global food and beverage giants nibble away at ...

India's top 100 brands: Few local brands make the cut
Country Rankings
Aug 17, 2020
Raahil Chopra

India's top 100 brands: Few local brands make the cut

Just Published

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising
Advertising
20 minutes ago
Guy Futcher

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising

VMLY&R Singapore's ECD explains that sport has always had the answers, even when he doesn't know what the questions are—including in this unprecedented year.

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma

The computer-generated influencer features in campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai to launch the brand's first flavour made just for China.

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
4 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

She has the personality and experience Dentsu demands for its international business. But can she add firepower to its creativity and culture?

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
13 hours ago
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

At a time when brands are struggling to innovate new, exciting ways to buy online, luxury brands can learn from a category that claims to have reinvented online shopping.