Marketing The Work
Staff Writer
3 days ago

Durex campaign features live ‘erectometer’ on Sydney streets

To drive vaccination rates, the salacious three-day campaign aims to display real-time vaccination data in New South Wales.

Historically, Durex is not a brand to shy away from head-grabbing campaigns. This time, Durex Australia launched #Erectometer, a giant, mobile billboard displaying real-time vaccination data in New South Wales.

The metre—attached to a lorry—uses a phallic symbol to point to key vaccination milestones and will reach 'vax climax' once 80 per cent of residents are fully vaccinated. The campaign was created by the brand's in-house creative team RB Studio.

The lorry is set to cruise through the streets of Sydney and will stop off at locations along the city's cheekiest 'root', pulling into Homebush, Mona Vale, Balls Head Bay, Pleasure Point, and more. At the same time, those who can proof full vaccination will receive free condoms.

Henry Turgoose, marketing director at Reckitt Health, said that with increased freedoms expected in just a few weeks, Durex is predicting a 'sexplosion' in Sydney, similar to Durex UK who saw a 10 per cent increase in condom sales once restrictions were relaxed.

"We've seen the impacts of lockdowns around the world, with reports that millions of people in the UK, US and closer to home in Melbourne have experienced dry spells, with stress and uncertainty playing a large part," said Turgoose.

"As singles prepare to mingle for the first time in almost four months, Durex wants to ensure Aussies are protected for the increase in closeness, physical intimacy and sexual connection that the end of lockdown brings.

Source:
PRWeek

