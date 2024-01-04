Analysis Opinions Advertising Media
Sparsh Pandya
Jan 4, 2024

Do your audiences like what they see?

With brands fighting for space and to be heard, consumers are increasingly likely to respond only to ads that resonate and engage.

Do your audiences like what they see?

Consumers feel like they are being bombarded with ads and it’s driving down marketing effectiveness.

In the US, a whopping 86% of people act to avoid seeing ads on TV, streaming and online video platforms by leaving the room or switching channels. The numbers are largely similar in the UK.

This isn’t a new trend, of course. The marketing industry has been concerned by the growth of ad blockers for years, but we do need to think more creatively about how we can address this challenge. After all, ads can only deliver a commercial return if people actually watch them.

Thankfully, there is some hope and it comes in the form of in-content advertising – think cereal brands placed in the kitchen scenes of films or TV programmes, shower gels shown on bathroom shelves or billboards in the background of a shot.

A study we did with Mirriad showed that 75% of US viewers liked in-content ads. What’s more, this positive sentiment translated into better results. We saw a 40% higher chance of people making an online purchase and a 27% uplift for in-store. 

Now, I’m not saying everyone should run out and start funnelling all their spend towards in-content placements. The need for a balanced, multi-faceted media strategy definitely still remains and product placement has to be considered within a wider marketing mix, but it’s worth looking at why people respond better to this content. 

At the most basic level, of course, consumers can’t skip it as easily – it is, by its nature, embedded into the programmes they’re watching. However, digging a little deeper into the findings shows that this isn’t the only thing bumping up effectiveness.

There’s also some other interesting stuff at play, which tells us a lot about how people want to be advertised to and that the industry should learn from.

The consumers we surveyed thought that product placements felt natural, more trustworthy and were better quality, benefiting from the programming that surrounds them.

In contrast, traditional ads were seen as repetitive, intrusive and, for 22% of people, dull and boring. Ouch.

What our work proved beyond all else is that when we feel good about advertising, we’re more likely to act on it. It sounds deceptively straightforward but it’s worth reminding ourselves of this truism. 

More content is vying for consumers’ attention and they feel oversaturated as a result. In this crowded space, brands have to give people a reason to watch.

We’ve seen time and time again that ads that play on our emotions and create a personal, meaningful connection with a viewer perform better. A recent study on TikTok advertising, for example, showed that these criteria were the biggest factor influencing how long people viewed ads for, or whether they simply scrolled past.   

Advertisers are in the business of selling but they mustn’t forget they’re also in the business of entertainment, arguably more so today than ever before when people’s expectations of being stimulated, amused and engaged are higher than ever.

When the creative and commercial stars are aligned, that’s when the whole thing works.

Sparsh Pandya is the client director for media at Kantar Insights UK

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

1 What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

2 Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

When the cookie crumbles: How are marketers gearing up for a cookieless era?

3 When the cookie crumbles: How are marketers gearing up for a cookieless era?

How OMG plans to tackle signal loss of cookies with data clean rooms

4 How OMG plans to tackle signal loss of cookies with data clean rooms

VML unveils new Asia-Pacific leadership lineup

5 VML unveils new Asia-Pacific leadership lineup

Ad Nut's favourite campaigns of 2023

6 Ad Nut's favourite campaigns of 2023

M&C Saatchi sells stakes in loss-making units in Hong Kong and Sweden back to local owners

7 M&C Saatchi sells stakes in loss-making units in Hong Kong and Sweden back to local owners

Google’s ad sales unit gets AI overhaul, sparking job cut fears

8 Google’s ad sales unit gets AI overhaul, sparking job cut fears

Year in Review: Campaign's most read stories of 2023

9 Year in Review: Campaign's most read stories of 2023

What does DEI mean to Gen Z?

10 What does DEI mean to Gen Z?

Related Articles

Why streaming services should consider product placement
Sep 27, 2022
Humphrey Ho

Why streaming services should consider product ...

Hong Kong mulls new direction on TV product placement
Oct 25, 2016
Robert Sawatzky

Hong Kong mulls new direction on TV product placement

Advertisers expect to spend more on DOOH, podcasts, product placement: Kantar
Nov 17, 2021
Staff Reporters

Advertisers expect to spend more on DOOH, podcasts, ...

Elon Musk announces 'thermonuclear' lawsuit as advertisers flee X
Nov 20, 2023
Staff Reporters

Elon Musk announces 'thermonuclear' lawsuit as ...

Just Published

Asia-Pacific new-biz spotlight: HSBC, Indofood and Kia among biggest media moves
9 hours ago
Jamie Rossouw

Asia-Pacific new-biz spotlight: HSBC, Indofood and ...

Meanwhile, two of the ‘big six’ holding groups buck the trend in creative by boosting activity.

Mastercard and Westpac create a movie without pictures
10 hours ago
Ad Nut

Mastercard and Westpac create a movie without pictures

Touch, a film by Mastercard and Westpac, does not have pictures and embraces cinematic experience through sound.

Global veteran CMO Betsey Chung announced as chair judge for Campaign Global Agency of the Year Awards 2023
10 hours ago
Jennifer Small

Global veteran CMO Betsey Chung announced as chair ...

Campaign's coveted Global Agency of the Year Awards are like no other. This year, global veteran chief marketing officer Betsey Chung will lead the jury. Here, she tells Campaign why these awards are significant in today’s economic climate and the prize they deliver to those who enter.

90% of crises in the automotive industry are predictable: Nissan’s Lavanya Wadgaonkar
11 hours ago
Anupama Sajeet

90% of crises in the automotive industry are ...

The global vice president of communications at Nissan shared insights on tactfully handling PR flare-ups and communications crises in the digital era, whilst also championing DEI and more, during her India visit