Why streaming services should consider product placement
1 day ago
Humphrey Ho

The managing director at Hylink makes a case for a more traditional tactic of product placement over ad-based marketing.

Hong Kong mulls new direction on TV product placement
Oct 25, 2016
Robert Sawatzky

Broadcasters and brands wait for government decision that would resolve "chicken and egg" problem over product placement.

Partners bring dynamically generated in-game ads to APAC
Jun 18, 2014
Jason Wincuinas

ASIA-PACIFIC - RapidFire partners with online-gaming website Miniclip to become the publisher's first in-game advertising provider. RapidFire’s technology allows media buyers to place ads inside video games and turns ambient surfaces into monetizable ad space.

Mercedes-Benz debuts new cars in happy-new-year movie
Jan 4, 2011
Jin Bo

Mercedes-Benz has launched its GLK-class, smart and SLK models in conjunction with the release of a blockbuster movie, 'If you are the one II', which premiered to much fanfare during the Christmas period across China.

Made-in-China products look to play placement game with Hollywood flicks
Sep 6, 2010
Staff Reporters

BEIJING – Chinese movies have been flooded with product placement for a couple years, but now Chinese firms are seeking to play the game with Hollywood, according to Washington Post.

