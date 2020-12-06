Disney+ Hotstar ties up with MediaMath for programmatic

Disney+ Hotstar has selected MediaMath as its demand-side platform (DSP) in India, opening up its inventory to be bought programmatically.

Pre-roll and mid-roll ad formats on entertainment content and pre-roll on sports content will be available to buy programmatically.

Brands will be able purchase inventory on Disney+ Hotstar through programmatic guaranteed (PG) and private marketplace (PMP) deals.

Nitin Bawankule, the president of ad sales at Star and Disney India, said: "We are committed to enabling marketers and agency partners to reach new and existing audiences at scale and build incremental reach. By activating audience-based buying in a private programmatic environment, brands can target precise, highly engaged audience cohorts, exercise more control with transparency, and attain higher visibility of their campaigns. MediaMath offers a cutting-edge technology platform and this association will help us offer efficient programmatic advertising solutions to clients."

Pranjal Desai, the country manager India of MediaMath, commented: "Disney+ Hotstar has already established itself as the largest [AR4] player in the OTT space, and this collaboration has been the natural next step in making media buying on OTT a more streamlined, efficient and accountable process."