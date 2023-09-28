Disney+ Hotstar campaign accused of plagiarism in India

Pranav Harihar Sharma, showrunner of Pippip Media, has released a statement through which he accuses Disney+ Hotstar of plagiarising the campaign he created for Fantasy Akhada last year.

According to Sharma, Disney+Hotstar’s film featuring Kapil Dev which was released on 27 September for the OTT player’s coverage of the upcoming Men’s ICC ODI World Cup, is similar to what he and Pippip Media created along with Wirality Media for FantasyAkhada.

In a statement shared with Campaign India, Sharma revealed how Fantasy Akhada 'stumped' publications and fans with Harsha Bhogle being kidnapped live on Instagram.

He said, “A year later, we are left facing a googly, when we see our campaign idea copied by another creative agency and brazenly used for a prestigious brand.”

He went on to ask Disney+ Hotstar for the repercussions of what he labelled a ‘brazen theft’.

“Will Disney+ Hotstar sack the agency? What are the legal remedies available to the creative folks in such cases? This is not just shocking but absolutely disheartening! In such a digital age where no theft will remain undetected, some creative folks dare to do this and that too this early. My campaign was released in 2022 just a year ago - bhai logo thoda to wait kar lete chori karne ke pehle! (you should have waited a little longer before robbing the idea)," he added.

The Fantasy Akhada campaign was produced by Pippip Media along with Wirality Media.

Campaign India has reached out to Disney+ Hotstar for comment.